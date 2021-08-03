A restaurant that repeatedly defied Washington’s COVID-19 restrictions will be closing for good after accruing hundreds of thousands of dollars in fines, the owner said.
Spiffy’s Restaurant and Bakery in Chehalis announced it will close its doors Sunday night after being open for more than 50 years, according to a Facebook post.
The business struggled to find employees and receive food deliveries, according to the post.
“After a year and a half of Governor imposed restrictions on business, many people remain on employment assistance and find that they make more money staying at home,” Spiffy’s said.
Studies have shown, however, that unemployment benefits are not keeping people from returning to work, according to the Washington Post.
Spiffy’s said it racked up $480,000 in fines for violating COVID-19 regulations — including offering indoor dining — despite Gov. Jay Inslee’s Nov. 2020 guidance prohibiting the practice, McClatchy News previously reported.