As an elementary school student, Blaine Harden was taught a lie that he would later learn had been debunked 50 years prior to his birth.
Harden explained that lie — the one he dissects in his new book, “Murder at the Mission” — during a virtual gathering of the Northwest Passages Book Club Thursday evening.
The lie went like this: Marcus and Narcissa Whitman, a couple of missionaries in the area that would become Walla Walla, were good Christians murdered by Native Americans.
In 1842, Marcus Whitman had ridden on horseback across the United States through wintery snowstorms to alert the then-president of a Catholic, British plot to steal the western region and make it part of Canada. If more settlers didn’t come soon, the region would be lost.
The Whitmans truly were massacred along with 11 other white men in 1847, Harden said. But by 1900, a historian at Yale had pored over thousands of letters from missionaries kept in an archive in Boston and found it was impossible Whitman had made the journey to Washington, D.C., to save the west from British rule.
And the Whitmans were awful missionaries. In their 11 years living with Cayuse American Indians, their group of missionaries had only baptized two people, and the Whitmans weren’t likely involved in the baptisms, Harden said.
It was 1871 when a fellow missionary cooked the heroic tale up, Harden said, but the story spread to textbooks all across the country, the encyclopedia britannica and the New York Times. Whitman College was able to gain donors through the tale and Harden said several historians from the college posit it couldn’t have survived without the lie.