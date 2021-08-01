Asotin County’s “last-gasp” effort to persuade the city of Clarkston to allow construction of a new jail inside city limits was unsuccessful.
At Wednesday night’s town hall meeting on the issue, the mayor and city attorney stood their ground on denying the county’s request to build the jail at 14th Street and Port Drive. The city has made its decision, Mayor Monika Lawrence said, and it’s a done deal.
“I don’t know what more you want from us,” Lawrence said. “You’ve got your answer. I think it’s time to build a jail.”
About 60 people attended the meeting at the Asotin County Fire District auditorium, which was conducted by the Asotin County commissioners. They were hoping to change the city’s mind through public input about the jail site before their Aug. 15 deadline to make a final decision.
As it now stands, the county will likely move forward with construction of the $13.7 million project along Sixth Avenue and Evans Road, north of the Asotin County Regional Landfill in the Clarkston Heights. The property is owned by the county and was once at the top of the list.
In the past nine months, the site of the new voter-approved jail turned into a contentious issue. The county originally promoted the Sixth Avenue site as the preferred location, but changed direction when 6.4 acres inside city limits became available for purchase in October.
Commissioner Chris Seubert said the decision to move forward with the 14th Street land deal was based on cost estimates, and officials were excited about the opportunity because they considered it a prime location for the new jail. The county jumped through the recommended hoops, but a zone-text amendment was denied by the city’s planning commission and council.
City Attorney Todd Richardson said he was directed to put the county on notice of “some of the many problems” with the 14th Street purchase nine months ago. For example, it violates the state constitution, the proper process wasn’t followed, and it violates the county’s contract with the city, he said.
“The commissioners postured with public meetings, but never addressed any of the problems,” Richardson said. “The result is that nine months after being advised of the problems, every single problem remains.”
Asotin County Prosecutor Ben Nichols disagreed with Richardson’s interpretation of the law, saying the idea that the purchase of the 14th Street property is unconstitutional is inaccurate. However, the commissioners said they have no plans to litigate the issue.
Lynn Sanders, of Clarkston, said the jail location should be about the people, but lawyers and politicians don’t seem to care about that.
“Somebody got their toes stepped on, and now we’re in a pissing contest,” he said. “I don’t buy it. I don’t understand the city’s position. The jail ought to be in the port area.”
Several other Asotin County residents spoke out in favor of the 14th Street site, saying it makes sense in terms of building and transportation costs for law enforcement. The area is not a beacon for tourism, and a jail would be an improvement in that area.
Val Mundell, who served on a jail advisory committee, said the port area was one of the first sites considered, but it wasn’t available at the time.
“Slow the train down, and request an extension from the seller,” Mundell said. “The managers need to listen to the people who voted them in.”
Commissioner Brian Shinn said the county has been hammering the issue because the commissioners can’t believe people would not want the jail in the best location.
If the majority of residents are in favor of the 14h Street site, they should be attending City Council meetings, writing letters and doing it quickly before the Aug. 15 deadline. “This is a last-gasp effort,” he told the audience early in the meeting.
Bethaney Fehrenkamp, of Clarkston, said the 14th Street site is not the cheapest, nor a central location. “You’re spinning your wheels and not going anywhere,” she told the commissioners.
When asked if the city would reconsider its position, Lawrence said, “No, we’re done,” which drew scattered applause.
Stan Bailey, of Asotin, said everyone wants a new jail and to know what’s going to happen now. Is the jail going to be built along Sixth Avenue, he asked.
“That’s exactly what’s going to happen,” Shinn said. “We had hoped the city would come back to the table.”
Dan Button, of Asotin County, thanked public servants for their service, but said the decision should have erred on the side of law enforcement and emergency medical responders who supported the 14th Street site.
He’s proud of the Asotin County Library, a “crown jewel” in Clarkston, and believes it’s equally important to take care of the less fortunate in a modern, efficient facility that is easily accessible at the Clarkston site.
Jack Worle, of Asotin County, said the 14th Street development would be much easier to build, and the city is not providing realistic arguments against the location. Building the new jail will send a message that Asotin County is taking a tough stance against crime. “I support the Blue, period,” he said.
Richardson said any attempt to buy the land at the port and build a jail there is illegal, and the city will not stand by and allow the county to break the law, breach a contract, and waste more time and money that needs to go into building the new facility.
“It is time for the county to act honorably and honestly,” the attorney said. “Build the jail at Fourth and Appleside or on Sixth Avenue.”
The commissioners plan to make a final decision on how to proceed prior to the deadline.