ASOTIN — The Asotin County commissioners plan to address the new jail site next week during their regular meeting, which begins at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16.
Commissioner Chuck Whitman said a decision has to be made soon to achieve the goal of completing the building by February 2023. As of now, the project is on target to be completed on time.
The final site has been a contentious issue between the county and city of Clarkston for months.
Asotin County has spent $14,000 in earnest money on 6.4 acres at 14th Street and Port Drive in Clarkston, but the city has denied the county’s application for a “zone text amendment” that would allow construction to move forward at that location.
Whitman said a few residents have filed public records requests with the county and city of Clarkston seeking information on all jail-site discussions and correspondence.
On the outside chance anything noteworthy is discovered, the commissioners may continue their pursuit of the Clarkston site, which could delay completion, Whitman said.
“I talked to some citizens last week, and a number of actions are being taken,” Whitman said Aug. 9.
If not, the board will move forward with construction of the $13.7 million project along Sixth Avenue in the Clarkston Heights on county-owned property. County officials have repeatedly said they won’t pursue litigation over the issue.
Asotin County and Clarkston officials have sparred over the 14th Street site since late October, with both sides saying the other is wrong about the legalities of the purchase.
At a recent town hall meeting on the new Asotin County Jail, Mayor Monika Lawrence said the city is standing firm on its decision.