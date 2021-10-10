PASCO — More than 100 people lined 10th Avenue on Saturday morning, Oct. 9, in front of a Pasco elementary school to remember Dick Lenhart.
Some carried signs remembering the school bus driver who was killed Sept. 24 in front of his load of 35 children by an apparent stranger.
The parade in front of Longfellow Elementary School brought school buses from across the region and as far away as Snoqualmie and Freeman school districts in Washington state. More than 50 buses drove side by side Saturday, many carrying messages remembering Lenhart.
Lenhart’s family, including his wife Nancy, had a place of honor on one bus, getting off in front of the school, where she was greeted with hugs.
She told the Tri-City Herald that the “outpouring of love” has touched her family deeply.
“We only ask at this time for people to pray for the children and their families and the bus drivers everywhere across the United States,” Lenhart told the Herald.
The 72-year-old driver was stabbed after opening the door for a man who approached the bus. Joshiua Dian Davis, 34, is charged with attacking him when Lenhart said he couldn’t give him a ride across town, according to police.
It’s not yet known why Davis asked about a ride when he had his own vehicle parked nearby. After the attack, teachers and other school employees showed their support for Pasco’s nearly 100 school bus drivers by waving homemade signs with hearts and words of encouragement.
School districts across the region and state also have been remembering Dick Lenhart with a “4” posted on the sides of their buses, the number of his bus route for Longfellow Elementary School.
