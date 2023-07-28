American Airlines will begin offering direct service to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport in February. It will be the first time American has served the Tri-Cities Airport in Pasco.
The airline will fly a 76-seat Embraer 175 regional jet on the route, which debuts Feb. 15.
The daily flight will depart Phoenix at 11:20 a.m., landing at Pasco at 1:30 p.m.
It will leave Pasco at 3 p.m., arriving back in Phoenix at 7 p.m.
American is the sixth airline to provide services to the Tri-Cities Airport, operated by the Port of Pasco.
The new flight adds a second connection for Tri-City travelers headed to the American Southwest.
Allegiant Airlines flies between Pasco and the Phoenix-Mesa airport.
The addition comes as the Tri-Cities Airport is poised to return to prepandemic passenger numbers.
The airport recorded a record 438,123 boardings in 2019. The airport is also served by served by Alaska, Delta, United, Avelo.
