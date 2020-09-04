Amazon outlined a plan Friday to accommodate 25,000 employees in Bellevue by 2025, the same number it’s expected to employ at its second headquarters in Virginia by 2030.
The technology and commerce giant, which already has some 3,000 employees in the city of its birth, revealed plans for a downtown Bellevue skyscraper last July and said early this year it would grow to 15,000 people working in the Eastside city in the next few years. Now it’s upping that target by 10,000.
It signed leases Thursday with Vulcan Real Estate for 2 million square feet of office space under construction and was planning to seek a permit for a second skyscraper of its own — a potential the company let slip in early permitting documents filed last summer for its first one at Bellevue 600. It said then that there was no timeline for a second building.
“We look forward to bringing more jobs to Bellevue — contributing to a regional growth strategy that can create opportunities for people across the Puget Sound,” said John Schoettler, Amazon vice president of global real estate and facilities, in a blog post announcing the new growth.