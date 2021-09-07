Registered nurse Diane Miller stands in the “hot zone,” defined by red tape on the floor, as she waits to exchange equipment with a colleague who will remain on the other side of the tape in the COVID-19 acute care unit at UW Medical Center-Montlake on Jan. 26 in Seattle. Hospitalizations caused by the disease are on the rise in Washington, and some medical experts fear events held over the Labor Day weekend could lead to a bigger increase.