RICHLAND — The fire in a tangle of Russian olive trees and brush along the Yakima River delta could burn and smolder for a month, Richland fire officials said Thursday.
They say the blaze is contained but it’s in a hard to access wildlife area that can’t be fully extinguished. They expect smoke will be visible for several days.
The 85-acre fire put on a dramatic light show overnight Wednesday that could be seen throughout the Tri-Cities, causing many to call 911.
The burning vegetation glowed red-orange in the night sky but Richland officials continue to assure the public that it’s under control and will eventually burn itself out.
Fire crews will continue to closely monitor the fire, so officials asked the public not to tie up emergency phone lines.
The fire began just before 12:30 p.m. Wednesday in the area of a small animal crossing pipe that stretches under Highway 240 from a wetlands area on the west side to the river delta to the east.
Fire officials said the fire’s cause is still unknown.
Officials said they checked the area for any signs of a homeless encampment but found none. And officials said they do not believe it was sparked by a passing train.
The blaze burned about 4 acres on the west side of the highway and about 81 acres to the east, spreading from the animal culvert along the highway causeway south to nearl the Ben Franklin Transit headquarters in the Richland “Y” area.
It’s unknown if the flames jumped over the highway or burned through the culvert.
The delta area land belongs to the Army Corps of Engineers but is leased to the city of Richland.
During the day on Wednesday, the fire closed Highway 240, the main highway between Kennewick and Richland because of the smoke and the distraction to drivers. At least two minor car accidents were reported along Highway 240 during the fire.
Overnight, two fire crews were stationed in the area to make sure it didn’t jump beyond a containment area. Earlier, firefighters set intentional burns ahead of the fire to hem it in.
Highway 240 and Columbia Park Trail were back open Thursday but the walking and biking trail that parallels the highway remains closed.
No buildings were damaged, and no one was injured, said officials.
The detoured traffic away from Highway 240 caused delays miles away, including on the blue bridge between Pasco and Kennewick.
Crews from Richland and Kennewick, along with Benton County fire districts 1, 2 and 4, Franklin County Fire District 3 and Walla Walla County Fire District 5 helped battle the fire.