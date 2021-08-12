HERMISTON — Carolyn Follett cries every year she sees her animal sold at the Umatilla County Fair.
At 13, Carolyn is in her fourth year with 4-H and will be showing off her pig, Peach, at the fair this week. Peach is a 252-pound Yorkshire cross, labeled as “Market Swine.”
“Every year, you think, ‘This pig is the kindest pig. This pig is the most funny pig,’” said Carolyn, of Hermiston. “She’s definitely the sweetest pig I’ve ever had. She lays down right by my feet. She lets other pigs snuggle with her. She lets us snuggle with her. And when I have a sweet pig like this, the thought of not being with her anymore makes me sad.”
Dozens of 4-H and FFA students will be competing at animal showings this week, culminating with the livestock auction at the Burns Pavilion Saturday, Aug. 14.
The youths spend the days cooling their animals with hoses, sweeping the barn, feeding their animals and getting them ready for this week’s showings. Each expressed a special bond they have with their animal, despite knowing many of their animals will find their way to someone’s dinner table.
“She’s really nice to me,” Cord Cooley, Carolyn’s 13-year-old cousin, said while looking at his pig, Wiggles. “Whenever I’m in there, she gets right next to me and sometimes will bite at my feet and look up at me as far as she can go and push out her tongue. She’s a poser.”
After last year’s showing went virtual, Carolyn said she felt sad and furious. She had worked hard getting her pig ready, bathing, walking and feeding it from early mornings through the heat of the day. She was sure her pig would place well at the fair.
But as she watched her pig take fourth place over livestream last year, for once, she didn’t cry. Because of the pandemic, she felt less connected and committed to her animal.
“We would just feed them and then we would go,” Carolyn said. “We didn’t stay and bond with them as much. COVID just made a real dent with me and my animal.”
It’s been two years since she last competed at the fair. This year, Carolyn’s nervous. Her days begin around 4:30 a.m. so she can be one of the first people in the barn. Then she does her daily chores to get the pig ready. All the while, she’s thinking about the judge and the spectators.
“It feels like it’s our first year again,” she said.
Carolyn is a member of the Barnyardigans 4-H club. She grew up on a farm off of Highway 395 in Hermiston, where the family raised lambs, horses, pigs, cattle, chickens and where more than 100 feral cats roam. Her father is a butcher, and being a part of 4-H is a family tradition she said she was glad to uphold. She said it’s taught her to be humble and brave.
“It teaches me that I can do anything,” she said.
Watching Peach go, Carolyn said she’s sure she’ll cry this year. She’ll miss calling Peach over and running around and playing games with her. But in just a few months, she’ll have a new pig, and she couldn’t be more excited.
Like many others showing livestock at the fair this week, Alexis Leathers, 18, will spend the next few days caring for, showing and attempting to keep her hog cool as temperatures climb to triple digits. But the heat had already taken a toll on her hog, Lady. High temperatures earlier this summer meant neither Leathers’ nor her brother’s hogs made sale weight.
“The heat was really hard on the animals,” she said.
Despite the missed weight, Leathers decided to stay and show her animal as practice for the Pendleton Junior Livestock Show next month, where she hopes to be able to sell Lady.
Unlike some of of her fellow competitors, Leathers, who described herself as a “city kid,” began her experience with the Hermiston FFA as a freshman in high school and has spent the last three years learning the ropes and encouraging others to join the program