PENDLETON — Joe and Marti Meling always had a passion for Western heritage and leatherworking, which led them to open 23+, a leatherworking studio and retailer, in Pendleton 10 years ago.
Now, after a large space across from the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds became available, the Melings moved 23+, and are looking to expand the business through their new location.
"An opportunity came up with this building, we were looking for more space and have been slowly expanding and growing the business for the last 10 years," Joe Meling said. "When the space came available, we thought we couldn't get a better location. We have room for the storefront, for classrooms, and for the storefront."
He got into leatherworking through a career in bull riding at rodeos. When he decided to leave the rodeo life behind, he knew he wanted to build a career that could support rodeo.
"We started the business up, and it was only a year before I quit riding," Meling said. "People loved the experience of getting to learn leatherworking, it's a traditionally very secretive craft, very hard to access. The products can be really expensive, and people ask, why would I spend that? Well, we show them how it's made, and let people take home their own leather projects."
Meling said when he was just starting his rodeo career while attending high school, he couldn't afford some of the leathers he needed to progress his career. His solution was to learn to make those leather products he couldn't afford. Now in the new location, 23+ aims to serve as a one-stop shop for all things leatherworking.
"We have a storefront, which embodies everything we make here, the craftsman side, where we build our projects, and we're even creating a hat bar," Meling said. "We don't do boots and saddles here, there are others locally who do, we'll be doing belts, bags, hats, and stuff like that."
The new location has given Joe and Marti extra space to expand their offerings and allow Marti to accomplish one of her dreams, building a custom hat bar.
"I actually had a dream about doing a hat bar like this, but I didn't know how to take it from my dream into real life," she said. "We were in Texas, and I went into a shop and they had a hat bar, I thought, this was my dream. So we decided to try it here."
After making the decision to build her own hat bar as part of 23+'s offerings, Marti Meling was diagnosed with breast cancer and had to put her dreams on hold.
"I started treatment right after last Round-Up," shei said, "Now I'm doing good, I'm cancer free and I've completed my treatment, so now it's like seeing a dream come true, which is really exciting. Hats a very personal, you can tell a lot about a person based on their hat."
A big part of 23+'s new space is its expanded area for classes, Marti Meling said, which will allow the operation to cater to every level of leatherworker and provide classes and lessons for beginners all the way to seasoned experts.
"There are some classes geared around those wanting to expand their craft, for intermediate learners to beginners," she said. "We'll do a specific project and create a specific item. We'll also be doing discovery classes for people who have never leather worked before and might be looking for something fun to do in town with their family, or classes at school."
Classes vary from full weekend experiences to a couple of hours working on a small and specific project, Joe Meling said, from a multi-hour, multi-day, lunch-included type event, to a couple of hours on a Thursday night.
"The goal with the discovery classes on Thursday nights will be for people to come in for an hour, learn a few things, put their hands on some leather, and walk out the door with a product you made yourself," he said.
Multi-day classes require booking in advance, Joe Meling said, and often cost quite a bit more, but provide a highly personal experience for customers. Thursday nights, he said, would be open to the public for walk-ins to pay at the door and get to work.
"We're really excited, God's doing big things here," Joe said. "We're excited to see what it's going to grow into and become. It's been an incredible journey so far."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.