A roof was ripped off and carried 300 feet when two tornadoes hit the Blue Mountains in Oregon southeast of Walla Walla on Friday, says the National Weather Service.
Both tornadoes, one that touched down for six minutes at 1:44 p.m. and the other three minutes at 1:52 p.m., were rated F1 on the Fujita Scale of tornado damage intensity.
F1 tornadoes can cause moderate damage and have 3 second gusts of 86 to 110 mph.
The first one was about eight miles east of Weston, Ore., and traveled up to 1.5 miles.
The second from the same storm was a mile or two to the east and traveled less than a mile.
A large farm building collapsed and the roof was lifted off a cabin and carried away, according to the weather service. Fallen trees also blocked roads.
Weston is about 58 miles southeast of Tri-Cities, Wash., to the south of Walla Walla and about 20 miles west of Tollgate, Ore.
Friday night two tornadoes also touched down in the Spokane area.
The Spokesman Review reported that one tipped trailers, damaged vehicles and forced trees across the road in Spokane Valley and the other caused power line and tree damage near Airway Heights.
