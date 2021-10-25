Callers within Washington’s 509 area code must now include the area code with dialing local calls, the Washington Utilities & Transportation Commission said.
The switch took effect Sunday, Oct. 24.
The change to 10-digit dialing in 509 is a step toward ensuring that everyone in the country will be able to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline using a three-digit code of 988 that launches in 2022, the commission said in a news release.
In July 2022 service providers will completely remove seven-digit dialing from their networks, according to the commission.
Ten-digit dialing will not affect the price of calls, coverage areas, whether a call is local or long-distance, rates and services, or any other existing three-digit lines such as 911, 711 and 211, the commission said.
The change might affect medical alert devices and alarm and security systems. While many systems use 10-digit dialing by default, some older equipment may still use seven-digits. Customers should contact their medical alert or security provider if they are not sure whether they need to reprogram their equipment.
All Western Washington area codes switched to 10-digit dialing in 2017, leaving the 509 area code as the only one in the state that had not switched to 10-digit dialing.
