After five weeks dedicated to getting to know the situation of the indigenous people north of Quito, and the ways they are working with government or foundations to strengthen the current situation of their traditional communities, we are finding that getting or retaining a supply of clean water is often crucially important.
The village of Gualapuro and its 30-year struggle for this human right (which is now coming to a successful end thanks to fundraising efforts by their neighbors and to the Tandana Foundation) stands out in our minds. Such native communities clearly work well as a team and know what values they want to support. In spite of increasing competition limiting the sales of their famous arts and crafts, plus youthful migration into urban areas, they are working steadily to improve educational opportunities for their members and basic infrastructure for those living together on the land.
But we wondered if other rural areas in the country were coping as well, so we decided to spend a long weekend in Intag, a remote Andean, high-altitude area largely hidden away from tourism. It’s located in the midst of a jungle-like cloud forest, and we were hoping to see how changes coming from outside are being negotiated in that quite different social environment, where the population is partly of indigenous or African origin.
As soon as we finished the three-hour bus trip to Cuellaje, quite a bit of it on dirt roads through the mountains and often slowed by stretches of major potholes and occasional landslides, the locals were quick to tell us what they are currently coping with. It revolves around saving the area’s clean water.
This lushly green section of the Andes to the northwest of Otavalo contains a large ecological reserve, but the people living in the steep hills surrounding it are engaged in the most contested political struggle that Patricia, a native of the zone, and her husband, English immigrant farmer Ned Cresswell, say they have ever witnessed. Though the protected area is officially described as the gem of the towering mountain range that reaches from Columbia to southern Chile, the world’s demand for metals is fast squeezing it hard. That’s especially true in the surrounding transitional zone, where preexisting towns have the right to vote on whether or not to allow mining. That, at least, is a plus for the township we were visiting, that so far has held the mines at bay.
Not too far away, however, near the small town of Buenos Aires, an illegal gold mine had sprung up with very substandard housing, called The City of Plastic. When we arrived in Ecuador, newspaper front pages featured photos of soldiers going through what was left after a military operation had leveled it and put the mine out of operation as a severe ecological danger.
The Cresswells’ role in the struggle for the region’s future revolves around protecting the clean water that comes down from the high peaks, used on their and their neighbors’ farms for drinking, washing and organic crop raising. With their 3-year-old son Andy, they live an hour’s ride out of town by small motorcycle or truck. The roads are so washed out that pickups with trashed shocks have become the standard of public transportation. Patricia and Ned grow organic corn, beans, quinoa and avocados, shipping to Quito what they don’t eat themselves.
The biggest problem they face as farmers is many others are not operating responsibly, and certainly not organically, loading the fields and orchards with heavy doses of chemicals. Patricia attributes it primarily to laziness, and nearly everyone agrees that it has led to a severe invasion of insect-borne diseases attacking the crops traditionally grown in the area.
Nearly as serious is the clearing of more and more of the cloud forest that has always filtered the mountain run-off and held the soil in place, a practice the world has been hearing a lot about in connection with the growing amount of forest clearing for cattle raising in the Amazon. As a result, erosion of both woods and farmland is a growing problem both there and in Intag.
There is also a vicious cycle going on involving the town faction that wants to allow copper mining, a mineral recently detected in the area. The more agriculture is undermined by overuse of chemicals and increased erosion, the fewer viable jobs there are in farming. As a result, the greater the push is by some landowners who want to be allowed to sell their property to mining companies. Here is where Ned comes in.
In the last township elections, a concerned, thoughtful but technologically unsophisticated farmer was elected as the supervisor. He called on Ned to become his assistant, and according to Patricia, to act both as a link with residents and to protect the supervisor from any bureaucratic slip-ups the mining faction would like to catch and exaggerate in their publicity campaign.
Ned and seven or eight friends are also working together proactively to introduce new crops, including coffee and blueberries, that have proved highly resistant to the new diseases. Planting of these is just starting now, but the strong evidence in their favor is hoped to deter any despair about the agricultural future of the area. Ned and the mayor’s supporters aim to establish a calmer, more clear-eyed atmosphere and to forestall any claims by the copper mining interests that the quality of the environment and agricultural wealth of the region will not be harmed by the opening of big mines.
The same group of community boosters have just now taken another important step to improve the quality of life in Cuellaje. Working with a Utah-based group called Eagles and Condors, they were this weekend welcoming to town 27 vets from around the world.
Downtown was humming as they conducted a spay and neutering clinic for all the area’s dogs and cats. They were even providing free medical care for the health problems of any animals, and public support has been enthusiastic.
Defenders of the cloud forest
On the home front, Patricia and Ned Cresswell are now celebrating the completion of two years, operating Cloud Forest Adventure, an environmentally centered guest house near the edge of the cloud forest reserve. There is no road in, so the last 15 minutes of the trip to get there calls for walking up a stream, crossing an improvised footbridge over the creek, and putting your luggage on the horse they bring down to the nearest dirt road.
The food served is locally grown and skillfully cooked by Patricia using vegetables, herbs and fruits from their own land. A few years ago, the couple purchased many more acres to protect the watershed, since a landowner up the mountain from them was eager to sell it to anyone wanting to cut down the forest and replace it with cattle grazing. They now own and manage over 180 acres of old-growth forest.
To make sure that neighboring property owners are not secretly cutting down the Cresswells’ forest, one of the primary activities for guests is accompanying Patricia up and down on foot through the dense woods for two or three hours at a time. She carries Andy, now a hefty preschooler, tied to her back with a sash-like piece of cloth. She simultaneously wields a machete in her right hand to clear the path of burgeoning vines and bushes. Rubber boots are loaned to everyone in any size needed; the trees, flowers and native fruits and berries are pointed out; and the healthy exercise is so intense that you wonder why you didn’t give up your car years ago.
Their efforts have not gone unnoticed. A guest cabin bears a plaque by an anonymous couple who have donated it “to preserve the natural beauty in Ecuador.”
People sometimes volunteer for weeks at a time, helping with every part of running the farm, from maintaining the stream-fed water system, wrangling the cows, horse, chickens and guinea pigs (raised both for food and for their manure), fixing gates and fences, and entertaining Andy when Patricia is even busier than usual.
The weekend of our visit, the volunteer was Aine Lawlor, a junior at Bowdoin College in Maine, who was putting her time to good use while waiting to begin law classes in Chile. Her passion for the outdoors, as well as her Montana-raised skills and strength, made her an invaluable asset to Patricia and the farm. She even told us of her friends who are ecology majors at Whitman College in Walla Walla. Nor was it hard to see why she decided that her next big goal is to become a lawyer and then defend the rights of native people on Kodiak Island.
All in all, the healthy lifestyle and the political commitment demonstrated by Ned, Patricia and friends is not so different from what indigenous communities are working to achieve in partnership with foundations like Tandana. Doubtless these defenders of the cloud forest, and nature in general, confront more resistance from neighbors who do not share their ideas about what is right and practical to do on the land.
But they, like the communities around Otavalo, hope and believe that education and concern for the best, most sustainable future will prevail.