College Place Mayor Norma Hernández was appointed by Gov. Jay Inslee last week to serve on the state’s Affordable Housing Advisory Board.
The board's role is to address the state's needs for affordable housing for all economic segments and populations.
Mayor Hernández intends to run for reelection this year. She is also the new executive director of The Health Center.
She will be the first Hispanic representative from Eastern Washington to join the board, according to Emily Grossman of the Washington State Department of Commerce.
Hernández comes to the board with experience serving on the Community Council board and participating in the local affordable housing management study team.
She also served on Hope Street’s board, a nonprofit organization providing shelter and services for women in rehabilitation for addiction.
“After learning everything from the affordable housing community and listening to all the barriers, all the potential, when this came up, I thought I’ve got to go there,” she said.
“We’re doing all we can here, but there’s only so much we can do without their support. We need Olympia’s support.”
She doesn't feel Eastern Washington has enough voice in Olympia and hopes to address that the valley has been experiencing a rapid increase in housing costs, and the housing being built is accommodating people moving into the community instead of the people already here.
“Covid just made it very aware that work can be done from anywhere… So it’s changing now, how the entire state is looking at housing and infrastructure, and I want to make sure Eastern Washington is at that table when they’re discussing those changes, how to accommodate those plans,” she said.
She said it is great to have people move into the community, but the people already living here don’t always have Western Washington income to buy housing or even pay for housing, while many of those who’ve moved in do.
“Our needs are very different from Western Washington, and I want them to know that we are suffering in our housing because the changes of Western Washington have now trickled over here without any type of proportion or investment in our infrastructure for it,” Hernández said.
She intends to push for more funding from the state, incentives to build more affordable housing in Eastern Washington and funding for new mandates required.
She said she is not the one to tell the state to stop putting mandates that are good for the environment but is the one to ask the state to help Eastern Washington pay for the new mandates.
“We want to keep our community and our earth and our land clean so help us pay for it if you’re setting these mandates and these standards,” she said.
When joining the Council and when becoming Mayor, her number one goal was to ensure and be a part of smart housing development and have smart housing standards that meet the needs of the population, building more housing but affordable housing.
She believes the housing in the valley does not accommodate the changes to its population.
“We need more multi-family housing,” she said. “We needed to get multi-family units, duplexes, triplexes."
Growing up, her family had housing for most of her upbringing because they were benefactors of affordable housing options, she said.
“My family could have never been able to afford market price rent or housing at what my parents could afford off the income they earned. I know what safe and affordable housing will do for a child, and that can be the one thing that allows them to grow into productive adults,” she said.
She hopes to bring her perspective to the table that shelter is the most basic human need, and the work the board is doing is not about dirt and buildings but lives.
“In the Hispanic culture, family means everything to us. If a family member is struggling, the entire family is struggling,” she said.
For her, family extends beyond blood and includes the entire community.
“I will take my commitment to the community and remind the entire board that when one member of the community is struggling or suffering, we all struggle and suffer," Hernández said. "What we do as a board is about family, about community and we cannot ever forget that.”