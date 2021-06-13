Ten local organizations have been awarded a total of $1.3 million in grants from Sherwood Trust’s Core Grant program over the past year, the foundation recently announced.
“We are fortunate to carry on the good work of our founders, Donald and Virginia Sherwood, by investing in the thoughtful, impactful work being accomplished in our region by our nonprofit professionals and volunteers,” CEO Brian Hunt said.
A $500,000 community grant was awarded to the city of College Place for the addition of inclusive playground improvements at Lions Park.
The Walla Walla Music Organization received a capacity grant of $180,000 to support its dedication to teach lifelong sound production and audio skills to local youth.
The Blue Mountain Health Cooperative received a $135,000 capacity grant to aid its walk-in mental health services and support its behavioral health professional accreditation.
A three-year, $120,000 total grant was awarded to Walla Walla University’s Donald Blake Center to support its efforts in education of race, ethnicity, and culture and establishing strong relationships between students, academics, nonprofits and the community.
Hope Street, an organization providing women recovering from substance abuse disorder with safe, supportive, and sober residence, was awarded a $98,711 capacity grant.
A $90,000 capital grant was given to the Walla Walla Senior Center to assist in renovation costs for the development of a new intergenerational center.
The Boy Scouts of America Blue Mountain Council’s plan to establish a Latinx and Hispanic youth mentoring program in Walla Walla was awarded $81,395 as a capacity grant to be distributed over three years.
The Walla Walla Alliance for the Homeless was given $60,000 to support the Mobile Outreach Services Team, a collaborative effort between the Alliance, Population Health and Blue Mountain Action Council.
The Promotores de Salud program of the Providence St. Mary Foundation received $50,000 to continue focusing on reducing regional health disparities and improving health equity.
And finally, $25,000 was awarded to the Mercy Corps Northwest to support its Micro-Business Assistance program in Walla Walla
“This year’s Core grant recipients showed real innovation and dedication to addressing specific ways to make our Valley a better and more resilient place,” Sherwood Trust board President Chuck Fulton said.
Founded in 1991, the Sherwood Trust is a private, place-based foundation that aids efforts that create a thriving region and ensure everyone has a sense of belonging in the Walla Walla Valley. It has invested more than $33 million to support nonprofits and improve communities in the Valley.
For more information about Sherwood Trust grant programs and eligibility, visit sherwoodtrust.org.