TOUCHET — A two-vehicle car crash Monday afternoon, Oct. 18, on U.S. Highway 12 near Touchet blocked traffic for around 30 minutes but caused no serious injuries, according to law enforcement.
Isabella Santos, of Spanaway, Washington, was driving in a 2014 Toyota Corolla east toward Walla Walla around 12:45 p.m. when she slowed to allow a delivery truck in front of her navigate a left turn, according to the Washington State Patrol.
David Moore, of Pendleton, was also driving east in a 1998 Dodge pickup towing a trailer. He reportedly failed to slow as he approached Santos.
Moore reportedly swerved to the left at the last moment. His trailer swung sideways and hit Santos’ car, according to WSP. His vehicle and trailer jackknifed in the roadway.
Traffic was blocked in both directions for about 30 minutes before both vehicles were towed and the scene was cleared.
