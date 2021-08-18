The cause of a gas explosion in College Place that led to a home being destroyed by fire and serious damage to a neighboring house on Monday, Aug. 9, remains undetermined, according to fire officials.
Investigators from across the country, including Washington state agencies and private insurance companies, have pored over the evidence from the fire for more than a week, College Place Fire Marshal John Boose said Wednesday, Aug. 18. However, findings from that initial investigation are inconclusive.
“There’s no smoking gun,” Boose said.
Gas appliances from 312 NE Redwood Place, the College Place home where the explosion originated, have been sent to a laboratory for further evaluation, Boose said. That evaluation could take months.
Though the cause of the explosion has not been determined, both homes damaged had connections to natural gas lines. Those lines were shut off during the initial firefighting operation but were restored by the end of the day.