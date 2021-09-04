The Green Ridge Fire, located 30 miles east of Walla Walla, which has burned 40,529 acres since it began two months ago, saw no reported growth Friday, Sept. 3. It was 40% contained as of Saturday, Sept. 4.
Firefighters continue to patrol containment lines, conduct mop-activities and search for hotspots where shrubs and other debris may continue to smolder.
Earlier in the week, crews reported that a Helitack crew was flown by helicopter to Diamond Peak where the crew responded to hotspots near a radio repeater station. Those firefighters wrapped the repeater in protective aluminum foil as a precautionary measure.
Advisors are also mapping all suppression lines wrapped around the Green Ridge Fire for reference for future repair efforts.
Southeast Incident Management Grey Team took command of the Green Ridge Fire Saturday as the prior crews with Northwest Incident Management Team 8 were cycled out for mandated time off.
The temporary flight restrictions over the Green Ridge and Lick Creek fires have been removed. However, drones are still not allowed near the wildfires. When a drone is spotted near the fire all aircraft are grounded due to safety concerns.
Control of the neighboring Lick Creek Fire, directly to the Green Ridge Fire’s east, has been transferred back to the Umatilla National Forest. The footprint of the Lick Creek Fire, which burned over 80,000 acres before it was contained weeks ago, has not grown in nearly a month.