Officials warn a mass casualty exercise will be conducted Thursday, March 11, at Walla Walla Community College.
The exercise will be held from 6-9 p.m. as part of the emergency medical technician course at the school.
There may be some communication on tactical radio channels that could be picked up by local scanners, said Walla Walla County Emergency Medical Services officials in a release.
The communications will begin and end with "this is a drill."
Officials said the public should be aware of the exercise in case rumors are seen on social media of an emergency at WWCC or if alarming things are heard on scanner traffic.
This drill is conducted on a regular basis for EMT students to simulate a real-life crisis in which multiple people would all at once be in critical condition.