WAITSBURG — The sight of classic cars, the scent of food trucks and a sense of normalcy was abundant Saturday, May 15, at Waitsburg’s Preston Park for the return of the Waitsburg One of a Kind Classic Auto Show.
After being postponed in 2020 because of COVID-19-related precautions, the Waitsburg event reemerged this weekend with more than 160 cars spread out across the grass. Waitsburg organizer Fred Gonzalez, 54, said turnout was big, and not just for a restarting year.
“This is biggest turnout we’ve ever had,” he said.
The annual event has become a family affair since he took it over five years ago, Gonzalez said.
His family leads the Tri-Cities New Generations Car Club, and Gonzalez is the vice president of the group.
The Tri-Cities connection could be part of the event’s growth after the car club got involved about three years ago, he said, looking at the crowd spread out around the small town.
Gonzalez’s team has also continued to incorporate a traditional car parts swap, plus food trucks, door prizes and games, such as doughnut eating and hula hooping contests.
Friday night was the traditional car cruise, which usually coincides with the car show and the Waitsburg Celebration Days festival.
The festival was canceled again this year, but Gonzalez and crew went through with the cruise and the show. About 45 cars participated Friday night, he said.
Hundreds of onlookers and enthusiasts perused the rows of muscle cars, antiques and hot rods on Saturday.
One of the cars under the shade of the park’s trees belonged to Bill Robinson, 82, of Pasco, who said this was his first show so far this year.
Robinson said he bought the 1957 Pontiac Star Chief station wagon in 2016 in not-so-great condition from a small town in Illinois.
“By the end of the year (2016), this thing was in 50,000 pieces,” said Robinson’s wife, Arlene Robinson. She said Bill Robinson painstakingly restored and refurbished the blue and white beauty, including its original paint job.
It was good to finally get the classic out in public again and show it off, the Pasco pair said.
Hundreds of other smiling faces in Waitsburg likely felt the same way Saturday.