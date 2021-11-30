A large warehouse on West Rees Avenue caught fire on Monday night, Nov. 29, and suffered some damage, according to a Walla Walla Fire Department release.
Nobody was in the building at the time, and no one was injured in the fire, officials said. The flames were extinguished within about an hour.
Walla Walla Fire Department, stations 1 and 2, were called to the fire at 8:30 p.m. The dispatcher said it was called in as a possible warming fire threatening the neighboring warehouse. The cause of the fire is under investigation, officials said.
Firefighters arriving found the outside of Clancy Transfer Shop at 409 W. Rees Ave. on fire. The flames spread to the attic of the warehouse, but the fire was under control by 8:40 p.m. Crews remained on the scene until 9:53 p.m. to ensure that flames were completely extinguished, the release said.
Property and content losses are estimated at $5,000. The owner of the building is O’Bannon Living Trust, according to the fire department.
