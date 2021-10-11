There were no serious injuries in a two-vehicle collision on state Route 730 near Wallula Junction Sunday, Oct. 10, involving a semi-truck and a black Lexus, according to the Washington State Patrol.
Little information was immediately available on the crash, which occurred shortly before 1 p.m. Sunday and partially blocked eastbound traffic. It was not clear Monday afternoon, Oct. 11, what caused the collision, according to Trooper Chris Thorson, a public information officer with the state patrol.
While Richard Davis, from Idaho, and Nicholas Kniaziowski, of Alaska, were listed as drivers in the incident, it was also not immediately clear from a report written Sunday who was driving which vehicle, Thorson added.
