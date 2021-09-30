Tensions were high Wednesday, Sept. 29, during a discussion of employee vaccine mandates at a virtual meeting of the Walla Walla City Council.
No decision was made at this make-up council meeting regarding an employee vaccination requirement.
The meeting, originally planned to be in-person Sept. 22, had to be rescheduled after a number of audience members who had come to protest vaccine mandates refused to wear masks as required by city and state rules.
While most of those who had come to speak did abide by mask rules, those who did not refused to leave peacefully. The meeting was abruptly ended to avoid a physical confrontation.
The crowd, estimated to be around 100 people, packed into the City Council chambers the night of Sept. 22 after an unfounded rumor spread that the city planned to require all residents to be vaccinated to “do anything in the city.”
City officials clarified that they were discussing how to respond to a federal executive order that could require the city to ensure all employees were vaccinated or regularly tested for COVID-19.
While a number of city employees had requested religious or medical exemptions, city officials were concerned that they could not reasonably accommodate some employees whose duties required them to be in contact with the public or other staff.
In the virtual meeting this week, speakers made several erroneous or misleading claims about the efficacy or danger of the vaccine, as well as the accuracy of COVID-19 death statistics from public health officials.
Multiple speakers compared a vaccination mandate to rape or Marxism, some said it was unconstitutional, and one caller said the city would violate the Civil Rights Act if it could not accommodate every religious or medical exemption request by employees.
One caller stated that if the council chose to follow the federal executive order issued by the Biden Administration, that decision would have long-lasting effects on both the community and on the council members themselves.
“Are you willing to revisit this when people come up to verbally question you on this for years to come?” asked one speaker, whose name could not be verified before deadline. “Are you willing to make these people’s life a living hell? Because it will be reciprocated.”
“Do not in any way misconstrue this as a threat of violence,” the speaker added.
Others, including Sgt. Jeremy Maiuri, who has served with the Walla Walla Police Department for 11 years, said that the city would hemorrhage staff if it enforced a vaccination mandate for employees.
As of last Wednesday, a city report indicated that 66.6% of city staff were vaccinated, leaving 96 employees who are presumed to be unvaccinated.
“That is a very significant amount of the city’s workforce who provide services such as water, sewer, garbage, (emergency medical services), policing and fire to the community,” Maiuri said.
According to Maiuri, the police department conducted an internal poll of its 38 officers and detectives. Of those, 33 responded to most of the poll, Maiuri stated.
The majority, 24, stated they would not voluntarily take the vaccine if offered, Maiuri said, and 18 would seek employment elsewhere to avoid taking the vaccine.
“Will you make the city fire you in order to maintain your rights and not take the vaccine?” Maiuri continued. “Thirty said yes.”
In addition, 29 said they would sue the city if they were fired for refusing to take the vaccine, he added. A representative of the Walla Walla Police Department indicated they would provide comment for this story, but this person was not available before deadline. The U-B's story will be updated if comment is provided.
City officials have also expressed concerns about the retention of staff in the fire department. Seven members of the city fire department have already requested either a medical or a religious exemption to vaccination, City Manager Elizabeth Chamberlain said Wednesday.
Before the federal executive order, the city had considered a vaccination mandate for employees, Maiuri said, but decided against the move due to concerns about a mass exodus of staff who would refuse to be vaccinated.
But city officials have said repeatedly that they believe they no longer have a choice.
“President Biden did issue an executive order that does include employers with 100 employees or more to ensure their workers are vaccinated or tested weekly,” Chamberlain said Wednesday.
While the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, or OSHA, still needs to evaluate that executive order to determine if it applies to public employers like the city of Walla Walla, there are a number of indications that public employers will be included, Chamberlain said.
A number of rumors in recent weeks have suggested that the city would attempt to issue a blanket vaccination mandate not only on city employees, but for all residents to “do anything in the city,” according to a release from the city. Some residents appeared to be concerned Walla Walla would follow the lead of some cities and counties that require vaccinations to enter a restaurant or bar.
But that was not on the city’s agenda, Chamberlain said Wednesday. Walla Walla would be the only city in Southeastern Washington to have any such unilateral vaccination rule, and that is not a position the city wants to be in, she said.
