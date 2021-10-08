Six more residents of Walla Walla County and three residents of Umatilla County have died after testing positive for COVID-19, according to a Friday, Oct. 8, press release from the local health officials.
Walla Walla county officials were notified this week that a woman in her 40s, two women in their 60s, two women in their 90s and a man in his 100s who had tested positive for COVID-19 have since died. County health officials did not specify whether any of the deceased had pre-existing conditions that increased their risk of severe complications from infection.
This brings the total COVID-19-related deaths reported in the county since the pandemic began to 96.
As of Friday morning, Oct. 8, Walla Walla county health officials reported that there have been 8,547 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began in March 2020, including 492 active cases. There are currently 11 people hospitalized who have tested positive for the coronavirus.
In neighboring Umatilla County, health officials reported that a 68-year-old woman and a 94-year-old woman both died Sept. 27 at Good Shepherd Medical Center in Hermiston, Oregon. A 79-year-old man died Oct. 4 at a private residence. All had underlying conditions that increased their risk of severe complications from the coronavirus.
This marks 136 deaths of county residents with COVID-19 since the pandemic began.
As of Friday morning, Oct. 8, Umatilla County health officials reported that there have been 13,890 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 56 newly reported cases.
