Drivers may notice construction north of the U.S. Highway 12 near Walla Walla as crews move dirt to make way for the next phase of the highway project — four lanes connecting Nine Mile Hill to Frenchtown.
Since 2003, the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Highway 12 Coalition have worked toward expanding the highway to four lanes from Snake River, near Burbank, to Walla Walla. They have completed six of eight phases, according to WSDOT.
Phase 7 of the project is 11 miles long and runs parallel to the existing highway. It includes diamond interchanges at both Nine Mile Hill near Touchet and Lower Dry Creek near Lowden, enabling traffic to merge on and off the highway instead of waiting to make a right turn.
Bridges will be constructed to maintain connectivity along Cummins Road, Touchet North Road and Woodward Canyon Road, and new bridges will be constructed where the highway intersects with the Touchet River, Touchet Floodway and Dry Creek, according to WSDOT.
After this project is complete, about 10 miles of the existing two-lane highway will remain west of Nine Mile Hill, phase 8, which still requires funding, and is in the design and right-of-way part of the project, according to the department.
“There is a lot of material to move out there. Close to 2 million yards of dirt to move on this project,” Michael Adams, department of transportation construction assistant project engineer, said. “So it’s quite a bit of work, and they’re going to be working at it for a couple more years now.”
Crews are cutting the high spots and taking them to the low spots to build an even grade, Matt Rugh, construction manager from Atkinson Construction, the contractor on the project.
The project is scheduled for completion by the summer of 2023.
Construction is starting at the east end by Frenchtown, and crews will work towards Nine Mile Hill.
Crews will build the brand new highway then connect it to the existing U.S. Highway 12 at Frenchtown, which will stretch to Nine Mile Hill and then shift back onto the old U.S. Highway 12, which is Phase 8, Rugh said.
“The new Phase 7 ties onto where Phase 6 ended, with the two lanes in each direction,” he said. “So we’ll tie onto that and then run it another 11 miles roughly with two lanes in each direction with a divided highway, and then we’ll tie into the existing U.S. (Highway) 12 at the base of Nine Mile Hill just outside of Touchet.
“We’re looking to do about half the job this year and the other half next year and then come … 2023 ... we’ll do the tie-ins.”
The two interchanges will allow access to the existing Highway 12, which will become a county road when the project is complete, Adams said.
At Lower Dry Creek close to Lowden, a small road by wineries will connect the interchange and the old highway, and at Nine Mile Hill, a new road will connect the existing highway to the interchange, Adams said.
“There is one (interchange) closer to Nine Mile (Hill) that Touchet residents can access, or they can drive on old Highway 12 and continue on that all the way to Walla Walla, or they can get back on the highway there and go towards Tri-Cities,” he said.
The new alignment is close to a mile north of Touchet.
“Safety is the biggest reason for the project,” he said.
The four-lane highway will reduce the risk of crashes by having fewer intersections on Highway 12, while separating opposing traffic with a median, according to the department of transportation. The project will reduce conflicts between passenger vehicles and trucks carrying goods. Intersections with county roads will allow safer access to and from the new highway.
“Since 1991, the corridor from State Route 124 to Walla Walla has experienced over 1,000 crashes with over 500 injuries and more than 20 fatalities,” according to the department.
Completing the corridor is expected to improve travel time and give commercial trucks, which make up to 12% of traffic on Highway 12, improved access to nearby port facilities.
The estimated project cost is $161.2 million.
The design-build contractor, Atkinson Construction, has an office in Touchet at 16560 W. Highway 12 open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. to answer questions, comments or concerns.