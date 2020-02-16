The latest vote totals for Walla Walla County’s Feb. 11 special election reveal no change to preliminary results released Tuesday showing a clear win for all levy measures.
The Auditor’s Office completed its latest count Friday afternoon. The final official count will be Thursday at 4 p.m., results from which will be certified the next day.
“In my time here, the levies have been successful,” said Dave Valiant, the county elections supervisor.
The number of returned ballots was 14, 414, or 41.13%, out of 35,042 registered voters in the county.
“We don’t have any ballots left,” he said. “We do have some signatures lingering we are trying to retrieve. Someone just walked in here with one today.”
Walla Walla’s EMS levy passed with 81.04% approval, meaning 11,602 people voted ‘yes’ as opposed to the 2,714 who voted against the levy. The EMS levy — passed by voters every six years since 1990 — taxes 50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value and expires Dec. 31, 2020.
Voters passed the Walla Walla School District levy by 71.75%, or 6,631 votes, with only 2,611 votes against the levy, at 28.25%.
The district is running a replacement levy of $11,010,402. It’s a continuation of a 50-year-old school levy that requires voter authorization every four years.
This levy rate is $2.50 per $1,000 assessed property value, just like the 2016 levy rate, and will maintain that rate through 2024.
College Place School District’s levy passed by 60.70%, with 1,949 votes in support and 1,262 against.
This levy replaces the current one at the same amount of 10 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Waitsburg voted in favor of its school district levy by 63.27%. The district will gain $622,156 in 2021 and $640,535 in 2022 for a total of $1,262,691. The tax rate is set at a hopeful $3.50 per $1,000 of assessed property value.
Dixie School District proposition one, a capital levy, had support from111 people, or 62.01% percent of voters, with 68 people opposed. That means $75,000 per year from 2021 to 2026, at a property tax rate of $1 per $1,000 of assessed value.The capital levy is proposed to finance health, safety and energy-efficiency improvements.
The second levy for educational programs and operations, which passed by 59.78%, will net the district $701,460 including $350,730 in 2021 and again in 2022, at a tax rate of $2.80 per $1,000 of assessed value. That’s if legislators allow the current $2.50 cap to be raised.
The Prescott School District levy passed by 71.26%.
And the Dayton School District proposition one passed by 62.47%. Dayton School District proposition two passed with 63.37% “yes” votes.
At 62 cents per $1,000 of assessed value, it will garner Dayton schools $700,000 including $250,000 in 2021 and $150,000 each of three following years.
The combined tax rate is estimated to start at $1.93, fluctuating downward after that.