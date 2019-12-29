The New Year’s Day holiday is Wednesday. The following closures or special hours or days of service will be in effect.
OFFICE BUILDINGS: All federal, state and county offices will be closed Wednesday. Walla Walla, College Place, and Milton-Freewater city offices will also be closed.
POST OFFICES: Post offices will be closed and the only service will be express delivery.
BANKS: All banks will be closed.
SCHOOLS: Schools will be closed.
DEPT. OF LICENSING: The Department of Licensing office on Jade Street in Walla Walla will close Wednesday for the holiday.
TRANSPORTATION: Valley Transit buses and Dial-A-Ride will not operate Wednesday. The Job Access program will be operating for scheduled clients.
DAM CROSSINGS: The crossings on Lower Monumental, Little Goose and Lower Granite dams will be closed Wednesday.
LIBRARIES: The Walla Walla Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday and remain closed Wednesday. The Milton-Freewater Public Library will be closed Wednesday.
GARBAGE: The city of Walla Walla will collect Wednesday’s routes on Thursday. Recycling pickup for Walla Walla residents will be on the same schedule. Milton-Freewater will collect Wednesday’s routes on Thursday. Recycling depots will be closed Wednesday. Basin Disposal will collect on its regular schedules but earlier than usual. Customers need to have it out by the night before.
NEWSPAPER DELIVERY: The Union-Bulletin will publish. News, advertising and circulation offices will be closed Wednesday. People should receive their paper by 5 p.m. Those who don’t receive their paper should call the U-B circulation office, 525-3301, by 6 p.m.