Consideration of the Walla Walla Urban Forestry Management Plan has been delayed by three weeks as city staff work to clarify a few details and incorporate a commitment to public education in a bid to encourage community participation in the city’s trees.
“In order to accomplish the city’s canopy-cover goals, we need trees on private property,” said Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman in an interview. “We want to help educate the community as to why they should plant more trees.”
During its meeting Tuesday, Sept. 14, the Parks and Recreation Urban Forestry Advisory Board recommended that city staff revisit the plan one more time before it went before the council, which had been scheduled to consider adopting the plan Sept. 22. The advisory board will take another look at the updated plan Oct. 4, and the city council will review the plan Oct. 13, Coleman said.
The city already some public outreach with its annual Arbor Day program, with an educational event that typically happens at an elementary school, Coleman said. The advisory board asked staff to incorporate some language that both captures what the city is already doing to educate the public, and also commits to further increasing awareness across the community. This may include educational events, such as how residents can properly prune a tree, Coleman said.
The advisory board also asked city staff to clarify a few other points, including by more clearly defining the difference between maintenance and pruning, as well as explaining some calculations used to determine the planting of new trees, Coleman said.
The forestry plan is expected to receive some push back when it comes before council, as Gayle Bodorff and Thomas Mair, organizers of the Tree People of Walla Walla, have previously expressed that they will call on the council to reject the plan.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.