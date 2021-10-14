A new plan for planting and maintaining trees in Walla Walla was approved unanimously at a Wednesday, Oct. 14 City Council meeting after a long, and at times, controversial process.
The plan, which calls for $315,454 over five years for planting new trees and over $2.6 million for pruning and maintenance of the city’s nearly 8,000 trees, replaces the city’s 2003 Urban Forestry Management Plan. The plan calls for the city to plant nearly 300 new trees annually, or four new trees for every tree that needs to be removed every year on average. Pruning and maintenance is more costly than planting new trees, according to city staff, hence the larger budget for the former.
New tree plantings would be concentrated in the city’s West and East wards, according to city staff, which have historically not had as many plantings.
Several updates were made to the plan since it was last seen by the City Council in July, including a sample five-year budget for planting and plans to encourage community buy-in, as most land in the city where trees can be planted is privately owned, according to Parks and Recreation Director Andy Coleman.
These updates came after weeks of review and community input, including vocal opposition from activist group Tree People of Walla Walla, who had criticized the lack of a planting budget in the draft plan presented in July. The inclusion of this budget in the plan approved Wednesday did not assuage their concerns, said Tree People co-founder Gayle Bodorff, who called the plan inadequate.
Retired wildlife biologist Al Sutlick also expressed concerns during public comment Wednesday, saying that he didn’t feel the plan adequately prepared the city’s trees for a changing climate. The city should also consider mandating larger planting strips near developments, Sutlick said.
“There’s nothing I can find anywhere (in this plan) that addresses this, so that maybe we could get back to the 12- to 15-foot-wide planting strips like we have in some of the older parts of town, that totally accommodate the largest of trees, the ones that live 100 years or more,” he said.
Bill Erickson, a tree manager with the Bonneville Power Administration, said he supported the plan and the work city staff have done to ensure the future of the city’s trees.
“Just about everything you do as a tree a manager, there’s always somebody there to criticize it,” Erickson said. “But you stick to your standards and be flexible as far as adjusting to things, as Al said, like climate change or planting strips.”
At the request of Mayor Tom Scribner, city staff agreed to include a budget amendment when the City Council next considers changes to the 2022 budget, in order to implement the recommended budget as soon as possible.
