Walla Walla Police Capt. Chris Buttice knows the Valley. Having lived here his entire life, he knows the area better than most.
And after being named Walla Walla’s next chief of police last week, the career-long law enforcement officer is in position to finish his career with the same agency at which he began.
The truth is, that was going to happen whether he got the chief job or not.
“Walla Walla is home,” he said. “My family is here. Everything I am, I learned and grew up with here … I have never had a desire to work anywhere else.”
Finding his path
Though he has worked in law enforcement his whole career, Buttice said he didn’t always know he wanted to be a police officer. In fact, as a student at Walla Walla High School, he had a different dream.
“I was a drummer,” he said. “I really wanted to explore music, but I knew that was a huge risk.”
As he got closer to graduating, he determined he needed to choose a different path.
“It wasn’t a risk I was willing to take, to jump in a van and drive across the country to see if I could make music my life,” he said.
His father was a firefighter for the city of Walla Walla, and his example pointed him in the direction of public service. But he was still a ways off from deciding to get into law enforcement.
“My father instilled in me so many values of being a servant,” he said. “And so that service piece is something I saw up close at a very early age.”
He considered following in his father’s footsteps. He became a volunteer firefighter for Walla Walla Fire District 4 while taking general classes at Walla Walla Community College.
“His career looked really exciting to me,” Buttice said. “I knew I wanted to be in service for sure, so I started down the career path to be a firefighter.”
Soon, he found that firefighting was not for him. He said, however, that he enjoyed his interactions with police officers when he worked with them at some crash scenes.
He took some criminal justice classes at WWCC. It wasn’t long before he was hooked.
“I said, ‘Hey, I want to look at all the criminal justice classes I can look at,’” Buttice said.
Leaving Walla Walla for college
Buttice graduated from WWCC with a focus on criminal justice and transferred to Eastern Washington University in 1994. It meant leaving the Walla Walla area for a two years. He graduated EWU with a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and a minor in sociology in 1996.
When he graduated, he knew what department he wanted to work for.
“My goal, even at community college, was I wanted to come back to Walla Walla,” he said.
He moved back, and worked at juvenile detention center for two years. When a job opened up at the WWPD, he told then Chief Chuck Fulton about his desire to work at the department in his hometown.
“I told him, ‘If you hire me here and take a chance on me, I will retire here. That is my goal,’” he said.
Fulton hired Buttice in June 1999.
Developing as a leader and the FBI
By the time current Chief Scott Bieber joined the department in 2012, Buttice was a sergeant.
Bieber said he knew early on he was going to be able to add an additional captain position to his team. He said it wasn’t long before knew Buttice was the one to fill that spot.
“Chris came out top in the testing process, which I had no doubt he would,” Bieber said. “It was an easy decision to promote him to captain.”
Now, almost 10 years later, Bieber said he made the right call.
“He has exceeded all my expectations,” Bieber said. “My goal when I came here was to have at least one captain who was ready to move into my chair when I was ready to retire.”
He said Buttice quickly became that person.
“When we promoted him to captain, it was almost immediate,” he said.
Bieber said that over the years, Buttice has worked just about every position in the department and has also looked for chances to develop further.
These efforts included spending 11 weeks at the FBI National Academy in Quantico, Virginia. Buttice clarified that the FBI National Academy is not the agent academy and is not to train people to work for the FBI.
“It’s an opportunity for law enforcement executives to attend leadership training at the FBI Academy,” he said.
Buttice focused on leadership development and officer health and wellness classes while he was there. He said he learned how to better achieve a healthy life and work balance at the academy.
Hiring process for chief
When Bieber announced in late 2021 that he would retire at the end of April 2022, Buttice put his name into the pool of candidates to replace him.
Bieber said each of the four finalists had their own strengths, but that he felt Buttice was the right choice for the job.
It wasn’t his call, however. The hiring decision belongs to City Manager Nabiel Shawa.
Shawa said he knew Buttice was a strong candidate before the process started but wanted to make sure he conducted a thorough search.
The nationwide search narrowed to four finalists — Buttice; former Salt Lake City Police Lt. Robin Hartney; former Waterbury, Connecticut, Police Capt. Lawrence Hunter; and from Oregon, Washington County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Albert Roque.
The four finalists took part in a meet-and-greet with community members and interviewed in front of three panels, including one consisting of city leaders, a community panel and a law enforcement panel.
Shawa said the panels made his decision easy for him.
“They all lined up behind Capt. Buttice,” he said. “One of my concerns going into this process was I had three formal interview panels. What if they all go different directions? Then it makes it a really challenging decision.”
Future challenges
When asked for goals they have for Buttice’s tenure as chief, both Shawa and Bieber said they’d like to see the department become more diverse.
“We want a police force that looks like our community,” Shawa said. “We need to have better diversity in ethnicity, and we need better gender diversity. We have only two female officers.”
Bieber said this is something he would have liked to improve himself during his time with the department.
“I would have like to have hired more bilingual and bicultural candidates and I would have liked to hire more women,” Bieber said.
He said they have tried recruiting more minorities and women to apply but haven’t seen a lot of success. And he said with a hiring process that eliminates about 80% of candidates who do apply, intentionally hiring minorities and women can be a challenge.
He said he hopes it is something Buttice can have more success at. The department, when fully staffed, has 48 officers.
“We have a pretty large Latino population of 25 or 30%,” Bieber said. “We should be more reflective of our community.”
Shawa said the city and department is working on partnerships with the Walla Walla School District and the community college to recruit and mentor candidates while they are still in school, so they are prepared to make it through the process.
Buttice’s goals include keeping the department close to the community and having open communication with the public. He said he wants to hear from everyone, even those who may not be happy with the department.
“The beautiful thing about our nation is everyone has a right to their own opinion,” Buttice said. “I am not going to tell you your opinion is wrong. Having a respectful conversation without it being an argument, and respecting other people’s views is so critical to existence.
“If you have encountered experiences with police that paints them in a negative light, give us a chance to show you we can be different. Let’s have that conversation.”
Old chief’s advice to the new chief
Beiber said Buttice will make a great chief if he keeps one thing in mind.
“I’m not (former chief) Chuck Fulton,” Bieber said. “And I’ve told Chris, ‘You’re not Scott Bieber, and you don’t want to be. Be Chris Buttice. That’s what’s going to make you successful. That’s what got you here. Don’t ask, ‘What would Chief Bieber or Chief Fulton have done? Be Chief Buttice.’”
Buttice takes over the department May 1.
