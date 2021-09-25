It wasn't a relay race, but the message of the Walla Walla chapter of the American Cancer Society was still relayed Saturday, Sept. 25, at Pioneer Park.
Food trucks, vendors and booths for community organizations lined the circle around the park's gazebo for "Picnic in the Park," a different take on the Society's usual "Relay for Life" fundraiser and public awareness event.
Attendees were treated to a multifaceted event with vendor booths, food, a silent auction, wine tasting, yoga classes and live music from bands like Coyote Kings, Feedback and HRD KOR.
"We tried hard to keep it outdoors," said Tom Flookes, 62, co-chair and organizer for the event. And the sunshine cooperated, too, he added.
Flookes said it was important to have something to maintain any lost momentum from the pandemic year and the recent surge of COVID-19.
"It's important for the cause to continue," Flookes said. "American Cancer Society hasn't had a strong presence in Walla Walla for a while ... So we're hoping for more community involvement with this."
Local businesses and other partners sponsored $15,000 for the event, plus multiple wineries donated wine for the tasting and silent auction and local restaurants provided a free four-course meal for cancer survivors.
Flookes said about 60 cancer survivors were expected to show up for the outdoor dinner Saturday night. The dinner was also accompanied with a ceremony where people got to honor those affected by cancer with a luminaria display and a "survivor's lap" around the park's inner circle, a throwback to Relay for Life.
Organizers were unsure if many survivors would turn out, because many might be considered to have compromised immune systems, but Flookes said he was pleasantly surprised to see how many signed up, likely in part to the entire event being outside.
In addition to the funds and awareness raised for the group, Flookes said the event builds community among cancer survivors and their families.
"This is a foundational year for us," Flookes said of Picnic in the Park.
The Society will be back at it again next year with another fundraiser, perhaps similar to this one, he said.
