When first-grader Karl Burnstad called 911 in Columbia County last fall, it was a real emergency.
His mother, he reported to the dispatcher, was not waking up.
A medical condition, diagnosed just a few years ago, can cause Tracy Burnstad to lose consciousness. The longer she stays unresponsive, the more her chance of dying, she’s been told.
But the Burnstads live on the Tucannon River, in a remote part of Columbia County. With the limitations of emergency 911 calls made on cell phones—just like Karl made—it would have been very difficult in the recent past to find the family’s home, said Ashley Strickland, director of Columbia County’s emergency management department.
That’s before Melody Darby, who holds the same title in Garfield County, attended an industry conference and learned about “RapidSOS” technology from a vendor during the noon break, she said.
The service, which launched a few years ago, allows first responders to more precisely locate people who need help, Strickland said.
While phone signals bouncing off cell towers are generally great at navigating to the closest pizza joint, the nation’s aging 911 systems—designed to work with landlines—are not equipped to translate those signals with the same accuracy.
That means emergency call centers don’t get detailed location information from the phone itself, but rather from the cellular tower transmitting the call.
The National Emergency Number Association says about 80% of roughly 240 million emergency calls in the U.S. come from mobile phones.
In places like rural Southeast Washington, with fewer towers farther apart, the problem is exacerbated. Add in callers who don’t have an exact address, and it can mean failure to get help.
RapidSOS, based in New York, developed technology that sends location data from mobile phones to a “clearinghouse” accessible to emergency calling centers that have upgraded to the technology.
Only the 911 calling centers can see the data during the call, and none of it can be used for non-emergency purposes.
Darby said the system is so accurate, her team can find someone in a moving vehicle.
“It shows us on a map, we can narrow it down to a block and an address. It might not be perfect every time, but it gets us very, very close.”
RapidSOS makes the service free for emergency call agencies; the cost is picked up by cellphone carriers, she added.
“Without Karl dialing 911, it is very unlikely his mother would have survived,” Strickland said in a release. “Without RapidSOS, emergency responders would have been significantly delayed in reaching her, putting her at greater risk.”
Michelle Cain, spokeswoman for RapidSOS, said the first grader is the youngest person to get awarded by the company.
Karl and the Columbia County 911 dispatcher who handled his call deserve applause, Cain said, adding that her company is honored to have played a part in saving Tracy Burnstad.