New signal coming next week to Isaacs Avenue intersection

A new signal will soon direct traffic at Isaacs Avenue and Roosevelt Street.
Work starts Monday on installation of the highly anticipated replacement signal, according to information from the city.
Signal replacement at the intersection was one of numerous components of last year’s $9 million, multi-phased Isaacs Avenue utility replacement and roadway reconfiguration work.
But a flood set back production at the company that manufactures the street lights in Nebraska and threw off the schedule for installation here and numerous other communities.
The signal locally had already been removed as one of the many stages of construction. When work wrapped up for the season in November, the new signal still had not arrived.
The intersection has been operating in the interim as a four-way stop.
Walla Walla Transportation Engineer Monty Puymon was out of the office today for further comment on next week’s project.
According to an announcement from the city, work is expected to run Monday through Wednesday.
Lane shifts and flagging support will begin Monday. Drivers should anticipate flaggers stopping traffic when the signal poles and mast arms are lifted into place.
Motorists may consider taking an alternate route during installation or planning for extra time through the intersection.