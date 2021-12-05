WAITSBURG — On an early December Thursday evening, parking spots downtown Waitsburg near the old Royal Block Building were hard to find and music could be heard in the building from outside.
When the door opened, the music got louder and was joined by the sound of adult laughter, chatter and enthusiasm that one might hear on a weekend evening in a place like downtown Spokane.
The excitement came from the new Open Mic Night hosted by the wine and art bar inside the Royal Block building.
The building, built in 1888, has sat mostly empty in Waitsburg for about a decade.
In 2020, Joe Roberts and Tiina Jaatinen, who lived on the west side of the state, became interested in buying it and moving to Waitsburg.
“We looked up the prior owners, took them out for a drink and told them we were interested,” Roberts said. “We observed it had been empty for almost a decade. We said, ‘Look, you’re not doing the town any favors leaving it empty. Do you want to do something or not? And if not, consider selling to us.”
Shortly after, Roberts and Jaatinen owned the building.
They have spent the past year renovating it, with a five-room boutique hotel upstairs, and a wine and art bar downstairs.
While the hotel rooms aren’t quite ready yet, Roberts and Jaatinen are making progress. They will open one room at a time, with the first expected to open in two months or so.
For now, the wine and art bar is open for business.
Giving the building new life
Roberts and Jaatinen have used as much of the old building they can. Some items, such as much of the building’s original wood flooring, were cleaned, refinished and kept. Some parts of the building that could not be salvaged were rebuilt using other pieces of the building.
For example, much of the staircase in the front room is built from wood from the building’s roof.
Upstairs, much of the building’s original brick and wood can be seen in the hotel’s hallway and rooms.
Each hotel room has a different floor plan, but all incorporate the building into the design, with brick walls visible in four of the five rooms.
While there’s no furniture yet, Jaatinen said the rooms will be simple but comfortable and beautiful.
“It will be minimalistic,” Jaatinen said. “It will mix of modern and vintage … No television.”
While there won’t be any TV in the rooms, the hotel will have WiFi.
Art, from regional artists of the Pacific Northwest, is displayed throughout the building.
Like they do with the art, Roberts and Jaatinen have kept the wine local. All the wines were produced in the Walla Walla Valley AVA.
Roberts said the collection of local wines will give visitors a different experience.
“While there are dozens, dozens and dozens of great tasting rooms (in Walla Walla), virtually every single one of them are tied to a particular winery,” Roberts said. “So, if you want to really want to taste product from around the Valley, you have to do some serious tasting. Our goal was to provide it under one roof.”
Lively crowd
The bar is open Thursday and Friday from 4-8 p.m. and Saturday from noon to 8 p.m. And on every other Thursday, the wine bar hosts Open Mic Night, organized by local musician Paul Gregutt.
On Dec. 2, Gregutt had signed up six musicians to perform three songs each. At around 7 p.m., the bar was full of about 50 people drinking, eating, laughing and listening to the live music.
This meant a good night of business for Roberts and Jaatinen. While wine purchase was not required to enjoy the music, seemingly the only glassless hands in the building belonged to the U-B reporter there to observe the evening.
Patrons told the U-B that they came that evening from Walla Walla, Dayton and Tri Cities, with a few from Waitsburg itself.
Gregutt, who normally plays with the band DavePaul5, said the Open Mic Night allows him and others the experience of performing solo.
“It’s kind of scary for people (singing solo),” Gregutt said. “But it’s a lot of fun.
He said he thinks the event fills a hole that’s missing in the area.
“It’s kind of the coffee house approach,” he said. “No one, as far as I know, is doing it in Walla Walla.”
While Roberts and Jaatinen are enjoying the wine bar, they said they look forward to the future of the building, which includes opening the five hotel rooms and the converting a large open area behind the bar area into an event hall for larger events.
More information on the Royal Block can be found online at theroyalblock.com.
