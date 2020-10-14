The city of College Place will soon have a new respite for pedestrians and bikers.
A triangular piece of property on the south side of 12th Street near Larch Avenue and the Autumn Meadows community will be converted into a parklet, or landscaped public space.
The project is led by the Sherwood Trust Community Leadership Program class of 2019, which includes 37 members from all over the Valley — Dayton down to Milton-Freewater.
The leadership program offers participants training in community leadership. With completion of the program each class takes on a culminating project to apply what they’ve learned.
After a brief presentation by City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello on Tuesday, College Place City Council unanimously supported the group's design and gave the OK to construct the parklet on land owned by the city.
The park will have low maintenance plantings, native grasses, a new tree, a bike rack and a bench. The group will remove the current fencing there and open up a view of the Blue Mountains.
“I am excited because I walk that sidewalk frequently, so I am looking forward to a different view,” Council member Heather Schermann said.
The city allocated $10,000 for the project, Rizzitiello said.
“I look forward to seeing it done because so many times I’ve driven by there and I don’t even look at it because it’s almost like it’s not even there,” Mayor Norma Hernández said. “So it is going to be exciting to just see it pop out at you as you are driving down 12th Street.”
The parklet is designed for minimal upkeep and water as the city’s Parks and Recreation Department will take on the maintenance after the project is completed, cohort member and business leader TJ Espinoza said.
The group will begin construction as soon as next week and plans to finish the project by the end of the year.
Diamond Cut Landscape LLC will provide the irrigation free of charge, said Becky Waggoner-Schwartz, the volunteer project manager. Sherwood Trust donated $5,000 for the project. The total budget will be between $10,000 and $15,000 upon completion.
The leadership program, run by the Sherwood Trust in partnership with Rural Development Initiatives Inc., is going on 16 years. Son Bridge Community Center acted as a fiscal partner this year.
The Sherwood Trust Leadership Cohort brought the parklet's drawings to the information table at the College Place Artisan and Farmers Market for public outreach, Waggoner-Schwartz said.
The concept has been a topic of extensive discussion through the Parks, Arbor, and Recreation Advisory Board, according to city documents.
The program's goal is to build relationships among diverse people who otherwise wouldn’t know each other and, through that, build community capacity, said Julia Leavitt, Sherwood Trust program director.
“People knowing people helps get stuff done faster, more smoothly, because they can share the resource they all bring,” she said. “Trying to weave together this community fabric of people knowing people working together towards a common good.”
The cohort chose the project out of many others through discussion and a vote in January. The decision was based on feasibility and beneficial community impact, Espinoza said. Initially faced with delays and obstacles from the coronavirus pandemic, the project now proceeds.
In years past, community projects from the Sherwood Trust Community Leadership Program have included Walla Walla Free Little Libraries, playground equipment at the Mill Creek Sportsplex on Tausick Way and the Splash Pad at Washington Park. Other projects include community events, restoration projects and more.
“I think that the energy that can be carried out from that project can have ripple effects into other areas of our society and be a positive change,” Espinoza said.
He said he made friends and excellent connections through the program.
“We have increased our circle of influence that allows us to do more projects together and work together side by side,” he said.
The group is seeking volunteers and donations still, and those who wish to be a part of future leadership groups can volunteer with Sherwood Trust for the 2021 group.