Improving racial equity in the Walla Walla Valley is the goal of a new nonprofit organization.
Organizers with Running Waters Equity Fund are starting the group’s initial fundraising in hopes the money can quickly begin helping marginalized communities here.
The idea for Running Waters started when Walla Walla Music Organization founder Rodney Outlaw joined the board of the Blue Mountain Community Foundation.
While on that board, he heard from the foundation’s president and CEO Kol Medina about an organization in a different Washington county with the goal of combating inequities within communities by targeting their root causes.
He decided Walla Walla needed something similar.
“I told him I felt like we could use one of those over here,” Outlaw said.
The leadership of Blue Mountain Community Foundation was supportive of his idea to get something started.
“They really wanted to be a support piece for the cause,” Outlaw said. “Not to be the main piece of it. They didn’t want people to think it was something they started. They saw I felt strong about it … They said, ‘Rodney, this is something you have to build from the ground up.’”
Outlaw wanted other voices involved, so he brought in two other people, Walla Walla Community College Director of Equity, Diversity and Inclusion Margarita Banderas and College Place Mayor Norma Hernandez, to serve with him as co-chairs on the organization’s initial board.
He stressed that they are not serving under him.
“We don’t have a chair and two co-chairs,” he said. “We have three co-chairs.”
The three decided they wanted to serve all groups who have been marginalized, not a specific minority community. So, they set about to create a diverse group of people from many different backgrounds to fill out the rest of the board.
“I knew we needed to put a committee together that shared the same passion and vision on what a resource like this could look like,” he said. “And what kind of effect it could have on our community as far as breaking down systemic infrastructure when it comes to grant giving and resources.”
Outlaw said Running Waters Equity Fund will immediately aim to address the inequity of effects the pandemic has on minority communities.
“We’re going to try to give grants to organizations and individuals who are out doing the work and trying to impact change from the systemic hurdles in the system that isolate and marginalize groups from being an impact in our community,” he said.
The group’s first fundraising effort will start in November during the Valley Giving Guide, a one-stop shop for donors to select their favorite local nonprofits every year. Donations made during the event are matched up to $50,000.
The event starts on Nov. 30. Donations can be made at valleygivingguide.org.
“We are in a wonderful community, and I don’t ever want that to get lost,” Outlaw said. “We’re just trying to be an extra resource for marginalized communities and individuals.”
