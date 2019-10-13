Nearly everyone seeks a safe and comfortable space to socialize, listen to music and do activities.

That’s what a “memory cafe” does for folks struggling with memory loss, as well as their caregivers, said officials with the Alzheimer’s Association of Washington.

The organization is bringing a memory cafe to the Walla Walla Senior Center, 720 Sprague St. It opens Friday 10 a.m. to noon.

The group will continue to meet the third Friday of each month.

Socialization creates confidence, helps people build support networks and provides a sense of belonging, said Carrie McBrinde, spokeswoman for the association.

Memory cafes began popping up in the Netherlands in 1997, but did not come to the U.S. until 2013, according to the National Network of Libraries of Medicine, part of the National Institute of Health. The main goal is to provide a space and time for Alzheimer’s sufferers to make connections. More than 700 such cafes are operating in restaurants, hospitals, libraries, museums, schools and faith-based organizations, according to AARP.

There is no cost to attend the Walla Walla event but registration is encouraged. For more information or to register, contact Lisa Barrett with the Alzheimer’s Association at 509-392-8571 or Tania Seib with the Walla Walla Senior Center at 527-3775.