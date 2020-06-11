While the investigation into the killing of birds at the Pioneer Park Aviary continues, an outpouring of donations has raised about $30,000 and the sanctuary has become
New life is flourishing at the Pioneer Park Aviary.
In the wake of a series of break-ins and the killing of about a dozen birds, the eggs of one of the dead peahens have hatched, aviary caretaker Becky Donley said.
Three of hatchlings are doing well, she said. Another is teetering and being hand-fed. A fifth was not viable.
The eggs were left behind by a peahen - one of at least 11 birds killed in a series of three break-ins at the bird sanctuary over about 10 days and reported early this month.
Since then, donations of about $30,000 have been committed to the operation, including through Friends of the Pioneer Park Aviary and a $24,000 donation from Walla Walla native, businessman and philanthropist Mike Murr and his wife, Eva Murr.
The funds will pay for a security camera system and lighting, said Walla Walla Parks & Recreation Director Andy Coleman. He said he hopes to have the camera system ordered by Monday. It could be installed within a few weeks, Coleman said. The lighting is expected in the next 30 to 60 days.
“We’re trying to move quickly,” he said.
Donley said she may keep one of the peachicks for the aviary. The birds are typically sold after hatching to keep the numbers of peacocks to two males and peahens to two or three.
The father of the chicks is still at the park, so keeping females can be complicated since the birds reproduce. Donley said she doesn’t want inbreeding.
Donley said she discovered the dead birds after the break-ins. In one incident the birds had been lacerations around their faces and heads. During the last break-in the birds targeted were decapitated. A $1,000 reward has been offered for the identification of who committed the crime.
Walla Walla Police Department Sgt. Eric Knudson said this morning the investigation is still active. He had no new information to report yet.
The aviary was home to about 200 birds at the end of 2019, Donley said. That includes waterfowl and pheasant species.
In the days after the deaths became public, Donley said the outpouring of support included an increase in visitors to the park guarding the area at night.
“The support has just been huge,” she said.