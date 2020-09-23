College Place City Council unanimously adopted a litter ordinance Tuesday, an effort to promote a clean, healthy, safe and attractive environment.
The new municipal law takes effect five days from its adoption and includes fines for littering.
“This simply provides another tool in the toolbox for law enforcement to use,” City Administrator Mike Rizzitiello said in Tuesday’s Council meeting.
Law enforcement officers, a special enforcement officer or designees, can enforce fines and community service for littering, defined as intentionally or recklessly throwing, scattering, spilling, placing or disposing of waste products incorrectly on public or private property not owned by the person doing it.
The code mimics statutes on litter created in North Carolina, according to background presented to Council.
The change was prompted when volunteers of the Blue Mountain Land Trust, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to the conservation of land, and others, reached out to the city requesting a more formalized code where intentional littering is fined by a sliding scale based on the weight of the illegal dumping.
Under the ordinance, some illegal dumping can amount to a felony if the littering is for commercial purposes or deemed hazardous waste.
Those who dispose of litter under 15 pounds can be fined up to $250 for the first offense. The court may require the violator to serve between eight to 24 hours of community service.
Second offenses and more within three years can be fined up to $500 and require 16-50 community service hours.
For violators with litter exceeding 15 pounds, the fine would be $500 and community service.
Litter improperly disposed of in an amount exceeding 500 pounds, not for commercial purposes, is punishable by a fine of $1,000.