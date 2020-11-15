Property on Walla Walla’s southern border that was at the heart of a contentious residential development proposal is slated for another housing plan under its new ownership.
Hayden Homes had planned to develop a more than 370-home subdivision on the land at Cottonwood and Kendall roads but withdrew its application with the city October 2019, after a three-year annexation process that met consistent community opposition.
The owners, Jon and Mary Christine Bachtold, then sold the property to a limited liability company called Cottonwood Investors LLC, owned by the Michael Murr family. With the change of ownership, the city ended annexation proceedings.
The Murrs are now proposing a development with fewer homes and a commitment, they say, to keep in mind the opposition residents had to the Hayden plan.
“The entire concept has been modified from the previous proposal in order to be compatible with and similar to the surrounding developments,” a release sent Friday by Cottonwood Investors attorney Jim Hayner stated. “Cottonwood and its owners are committed to making this development high quality, aesthetic, and in all respects, a good neighbor to the existing homes and residents in the area.”
The new conceptual layout considers previous community feedback by reducing the density of home sites on the 100-acre parcel by a third. The new proposal would include 250 lots.
The single-family homes would be built in varying styles and constructed by multiple builders, said Gabriel Murr, managing director of the Murr Family Hometown Holdings, including Cottonwood Investors.
Green spaces and a walking path, almost 2 miles around and through the property, are proposed for public use.
Cottonwood Investors also proposes to dedicate 25 acres of park and green space, which includes a 70-foot green buffer between the current Table Rock housing development and any new housing, according to the release.
The plan is to use the green space to circumvent potential water runoff issues, a previous concern of neighboring residents of the property that once harvested wheat, Murr said.
The lots and homes sizes will be consistent with the Table Rock subdivision, which was initially part of the same Bachtold property.
“I would project that the home prices will be the same as the homes in the immediate area of the development,” Murr said. “So, you know, (we’re) kind of hopeful that local builders will construct the vast majority of them.”
The development is anticipated to create at least 1,000 jobs during various phases of the project, according to the release.
Murr said there are no outside investors, and Cottonwood Investors is financed internally within the family.
Three miles east of the property, the Murr family owns Garrison Creek Winery and Les Collines Vineyards.
“This property, it sits on the edge of the agriculture exclusive zone,” Murr said of the Cottonwood Road land. “It is basically the gateway to the exclusive area and the Blue Mountains, and you know, having (the winery and vineyard) down the road, we are very interested in making sure that it’s done the right way. We feel like we’re the ones to do it the right way.”
“We purchased the property because we thought it had a wonderful potential as a residential development,” he said.
Murr said the property could be built in a harmonious manner with the surrounding neighborhoods. It is consistent with his family’s philanthropic desire to create more green space and parks, as it has the past by funding construction of Murr Sports Park and Jeannette C. Hayner Park near Walla Walla High School.
The property remains a part of the Urban Growth Area with a housing designation, according to the release.
Larry Harding, managing director and chief operating officer of Cottonwood Investors, said the company plans to submit a property annexation to the city in January. The process takes roughly six to nine months.
A pre-application meeting with the city has already been held, Harding said.
Once the permitting process is complete, the development project is expected to take roughly seven to 10 years, depending on the local absorption rate for new homes, Murr said.
Harding said he notified the president of the Table Rock Homeowners Association of his company’s plans.
“We want to do something that’s really nice for the community out there,” Harding said. “I’ve lived here all my life and, you know, I love Walla Walla and so does the Murr family.”