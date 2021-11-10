Fourteen area nonprofits will receive Sherwood Trust "Fall Impact" awards totaling $165,880, according to the nonprofit's CEO, Brian Hunt.
These grants are designed to support smaller-budget projects of $20,000 or less that advance Sherwood Trust’s mission that everyone in the Walla Walla Valley has a sense of belonging and contributes to a thriving region, Hunt said in a news release.
This is the first year Sherwood Trust offered such grants in autumn; $80,000 was awarded for Spring Impact Grants earlier this year.
“Our region’s nonprofits continue to find innovative and collaborative ways to address the growing challenges around the pandemic and an increased need for services,” said Sherwood Trust Board President Paul Schneidmiller. “We’re proud to support this critical work with Impact Grants.”
Overall, Sherwood Trust expects to grant more than $1.5 million this year, Hunt said, noting that is the largest total sum awarded in recent years.
Fall Impact Grants will support the following projects:
- Carnegie Picture Labs — $10,000 for a rural art initiative pilot project in Prescott.
- Christian Aid Center — $20,000 to help replace a cargo van.
- Community Food Bank of Dayton — $8,000 to support HVAC installation in its new facility in the vacant firehouse portion of Dayton City Hall.
- Fort Walla Walla Museum — $12,000 for strategic planning.
- Little Theatre of Walla Walla — $5,000 for technical upgrades to its facility.
- SonBridge Center for Better Living — $9,680 to support scheduling at its College Place facility.
- SOS Health Services in College Place — $2,200 to purchase new donor management software.
- STAR Project — $5,000 to help fund pre-release services at Walla Walla County Jail.
- The Health Center — $20,000 to support bilingual care coordinators.
- Sustainable Living Center — $12,000 for strategic planning.
- Trilogy Recovery Community — $20,000 to bolster Latino community outreach.
- Valley Residential Services — $20,000 for employee recruitment and retention.
- Vital Wines — $12,000 to support strategic planning.
- YMCA — $10,000 to fund water competency training in Prescott.
