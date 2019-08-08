Walla Walla County residents can now sign up for emergency notifications using their mobile phone.

People can sign up by sending a text message to 888777 and entering their ZIP Code in the message line, according to Liz Jessee, Walla Walla County Emergency Management director.

After sending the text, people should receive a reply saying they have been enrolled. The message will also offer the option to receive notifications in Spanish. The system also gives you an option to receive additional, lower-priority messages via email.

The notifications will be sent by Walla Walla County Emergency Management on its Everbridge Emergency Notification System.

Information about the new method is also available online at wwemd.info and on the Walla Walla Emergency Management’s social media sites on Facebook and Twitter.