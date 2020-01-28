New director named to lead Downtown Walla Walla Foundation

Port of Columbia Economic Development Director Kathryn Witherington will be the next executive director of the Downtown Walla Walla Foundation.
Witherington will begin in her new position Feb. 18, the foundation announced today.
“I’m very excited to take on the role of executive director with the (foundation),” Witherington said. “I believe that a downtown should be for everyone, and I look forward to helping create an environment and opportunities downtown that both locals and tourists will enjoy.”
Witherington, 35, succeeds Bonnie Bowton, who is retiring after three years in the nonprofit organization’s top administrative job. She will stay on through February to assist through the transition.
Foundation Board President Brian Hunt, who is also publisher of the Union-Bulletin, said the foundation would not be releasing the amount of Witherington’s starting salary. The position paid $70,000 when Bowton began three years ago.
Since then, the organization’s budget has expanded. Last year was a record-breaker financially, Bowton reported at the foundation’s annual meeting last week.
The foundation is set to receive $133,333.33 — the maximum amount accepted — in 2020 for its budget through Main Street Tax Credit Incentive Program dollars. It will also receive $103,000 through public lodging tax funds.
Those two amounts represent 54% of the total budget for the operation that houses two other full-time positions.
Founded in 1984, the foundation is a nonprofit membership organization with a mission to promote the history, culture and commerce of downtown.
It manages the Downtown Farmers Market and hosts numerous events designed to drive traffic and community to the city’s core, including Summer Sounds, Sip & Stroll, Wheelin’ Walla Walla Weekend and more.
The foundation follows the four-point framework of what’s known as “The Main Street Approach,” designed by the National Main Street Center through the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
The strategy focuses on economic vitality, design, promotion and organization.
The foundation’s leadership turnover comes at a time of change for downtown. Retail anchor tenant Macy’s will soon close on Main Street, Goodwill plans a relocation from Alder Street to College Place, and a vacancy remains at Olive Marketplace & Cafe.
“Kathryn brings an economic development focus that will be increasingly important with the departure of Macy’s and the planned departure of Goodwill from our downtown core,” Hunt said in the announcement.
“She’s got a great skill set, lots of ideas and a great team in place. We’re looking forward to the next, great chapter in our downtown.”
For the last two years, Witherington has served as economic development director for Columbia County’s lead economic development agency.
That role placed her at the head of projects that promote economic vitality, including rural broadband initiatives, recreational trail development and affordable housing efforts.
Before that, she was area manager for the Walla Walla Valley’s Junior Achievement program for about a year and a half.
In addition to her professional role, she is also active on the Dayton Development Task Force, is vice chairwoman of the Dayton City Planning Commission and is a board member for Community Council in Walla Walla, the announcement said.
Witherington grew up in northern Nevada and came to the Pacific Northwest as a student at Gonzaga University. She graduated in 2007 with a degree in English and political science.
From there she began a career as a facilities manager and has worked largely for nonprofit organizations, including in Washington, D.C., for the Department of Health and Human Services, and then as health and well-being director at the Briggs Community YMCA in Olympia.
In 2015, she returned to Eastern Washington when her husband joined the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers as an economist in Walla Walla.
They moved to Dayton in 2017 but will return to Walla Walla with the change in job, according to today’s announcement.
The number of applicants for the executive director position was not provided. Hunt, who chaired the search committee, described the scouting for a new leader as “a thorough process.”
“We had a number of good, local candidates, which made this an especially invigorating search,” he said in a prepared statement. “It’s a testament to the downtown foundation and to our larger community that so many talented people were interested in leading the foundation’s next chapter.”
Joining Hunt on the search committee were Past President Paul Schneidmiller, Treasurer Casey Waddell, Secretary Amy LeFore, board member Brian Hansen, Walla Walla City Manager Nabiel Shawa and architect and property owner Jon Campbell.