Columbia County Sheriff Joe Helm hired two new deputies in March. David Walling and Riley Conahan will join the staff when they complete police academy training in August.
The hirings come after Columbia County and the city of Dayton finally agreed to terms of a new contract wherein the Sheriff’s Office will continue to provide law enforcement services in the city of Dayton.
Under the new agreement, the Sheriff’s Office must have a law enforcement officer on duty in the city limits at all times.
Helm said this simply formalized a standard his office always aimed to fulfill anyway.
“That’s always been something we have done,” Helm said. “This just confirms that. Barring any extraordinary circumstances, like a major emergency out in the county where all available resources have to run, there will always be either a deputy or a supervisor available in the city limits.”
Helm did say that staff shortages have made this difficult at times, and that the hiring of two new deputies will help make this requirement easier.
“What that allows us to do is have more deputies available for scheduling to have adequate coverage, both in the city and county,” Helm said. “In the past several years, we have been short two deputies just to meet minimal staffing levels.”
The sheriff said that most of the time, there will be at least two deputies on the road, as well as one or two supervisors on duty. And the office keeps a deputy and a supervisor on call, in case extra staffing is needed, he said.
“The way the schedule is set up is that we have deputies who are working, deputies who are on call, and then the supervisors, the under sheriff and myself can respond as well,” Helm said.
New recruits Walling and Conahan are a good match for the Columbia County team, the sheriff said.
Walling previously worked for the Benton County Department of Corrections.
“He worked for the jail. Because of their budget cuts, his position was cut,” Helm said. “So we brought him on … He has good values, good morals and he’s eager.”
The Sheriff’s Office has been aiming to start a school resource officer program at Dayton High School, Helm said, and Walling would be a good fit for the program when it gets off the ground.
“He is one that has a strong interest in working with youth,” Helm said. “He wants to work on prevention and things of that nature.”
Conahan had military experience before coming to Columbia County.
“He served as a Marine,” Helm said. “He came in the door very excited. He’s a good young man.”
Helm said he’s encouraged by what he saw from the new deputies before they headed off to the academy.
“Both Riley and David, I would say, in their short time here before the academy, were very community-oriented,” Helm said. “They both wanted to get involved with our community, with our schools. They were getting to know the people in our community so they could focus on community-oriented policing. They both have a strong interest in that.”
The deputies are currently attending police academy at the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission in Burien. They are scheduled to graduate on Aug. 11.