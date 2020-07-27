New College Place officer hits the streets

Eric Adams, College Place’s newest police officer, said his fascination with law enforcement started young.
“I was always trying to get my mom to get pulled over to talk to them,” the 26-year-old joked, adding that his plan for an opportunity to chat with officers rarely, if ever, worked.
Adams was sworn in by Chief Troy Tomaras on July 13. The new recruit was hired last year and then completed 19 ½ weeks of Basic Law Enforcement Academy in Burien and 12 weeks of field training — all during a pandemic.
His addition to the force brings College Place Police Department’s roster to 13 officers.
“Raised locally, Officer Adams cares about serving this community,” Tomaras told the U-B. “We are very fortunate to recruit such a quality member to our team.”
Right after the swearing-in ceremony, Adams had his very first patrol until about 9 p.m.
“I was in a car all by myself,” he said. He kept looking beside him to tell a supervisor about something, but of course, no one was there.
Within a couple of days, he said, he’d made his first arrest, someone with a warrant and threatening suicide.
“Dealing with someone in a crisis is extremely difficult,” Adams said.
He had another officer as back up on that call, but he said it was tough making the decision to take someone to the hospital under the Involuntary Treatment Act for a mental health assessment.
“I got lucky,” he said. “The person wanted help.”
He also said he performed a field sobriety test on someone, but they passed.
Just shy of a year ago, on Aug. 19, the Touchet native was hired by College Place. The hiring process alone took several months, he said, and included an initial interview, an interview with Tomaras, a polygraph and psychological tests, a medical examination and an extensive background check.
But even before all that, it took awhile for him to consider applying.
Adams received an associate degree in business from Walla Walla Community College because he didn’t want to be locked into law enforcement with a criminal justice degree.
After college he worked for Les Schwab on Isaacs Avenue for a few years before realizing he wanted a change. His cousin had just become a deputy in Benton County, he said, and he had other relatives in law enforcement.
“I finally wanted to pursue that dream of being a police officer,” he said, referencing an often-used quote: “You should be the change you want to see in the world.”
Adams applied to several agencies in the Tri-Cities area as well as College Place, but he was secretly hoping to get picked by College Place.
“I wanted to stay in this area,” he said, because it would allow him to be a little more personable with residents, as College Place is a small town.
Last November, Adams found himself training in Burien and all was going smoothly. Then came the pandemic.
Two weeks before graduation, COVID-19 struck the area, forcing his 31-member class to return to their respective homes to finish training.
“That’s when things got really interesting,” he said.
But Chief Tomaras was certified to teach the remainder of Adams’ studies, and another officer pitched in as well.
Adams had to take the final exams in Spokane and ended up graduating about two weeks later than expected, but it wasn’t so bad, he said.
“The last couple of weeks, I got to stay at home and have a classroom-type feel instead of staying in dorms at the academy,” he said. “It was nice because it was less broad teaching. A lot of the teachings (at academy) are for big departments, but we have a small department. It’s kind of nice.”
Three phases of field training followed academy, Adams said, beginning with “a lot of hand-holding, really.”
But that’s the norm for law enforcement.
“There are no other jobs in our state that undergo this extensive of a testing process,” Tomaras said in a statement. “Candidates are screened for bias, criminal backgrounds, ethics and character. From testing to commission, the process generally takes 12 months. Recruiting and hiring the right people is one of my most important functions as chief. We are looking for individuals who encompass our values and seek a call to public service.”
Various Police Department officials rode along with Adams, gradually weaning him away from having any guidance on calls until his final trip with Tomaras. Those who went along with him started wearing plain clothes and stood back to watch during calls, he said.
“That’s when things got really tough,” he said. “That’s when you start figuring out what you’re going to do as a police officer.”