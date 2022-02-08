New leader of the pack at Blue Mountain Humane Society

New Blue Mountain Humane Society CEO Amanda Wernert and Billy Bob

 Blue Mountain Humane Society, courtesy

There’s a new leader at Blue Mountain Humane Society.

After a search of several months, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Amanda Wernert has been named as chief executive officer of the Walla Walla animal welfare organization.

Wernert replaces Sara Archer, who resigned from the position last fall after nearly 16 years at the shelter. Archer said at the time she was ready to try other pursuits on for size.

Originally from Ohio, Wernert came to Washington state 28 years ago. Her move to Walla Walla follows her work at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood, Washington. She also worked with the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals before returning to Washington.

Wernert received a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and is certified in nonprofit management from the University of Washington.

Here she will be overseeing 32 employees and a group of volunteers.

Wernert, already charmed by the town, is moving here with her “toothless” chihuahua, Billy Bob, officials said.

Sheila Hagar can be reached at sheilahagar@wwub.com or 526-8322.

Sheila Hagar has written for the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin since 1998. Sheila covers health, social services and city government in Milton-Freewater, Athena and Weston in the Walla Walla Valley.

