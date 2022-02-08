There’s a new leader at Blue Mountain Humane Society.
After a search of several months, the nonprofit’s board of directors announced Amanda Wernert has been named as chief executive officer of the Walla Walla animal welfare organization.
Wernert replaces Sara Archer, who resigned from the position last fall after nearly 16 years at the shelter. Archer said at the time she was ready to try other pursuits on for size.
Originally from Ohio, Wernert came to Washington state 28 years ago. Her move to Walla Walla follows her work at the Progressive Animal Welfare Society in Lynnwood, Washington. She also worked with the San Francisco Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals before returning to Washington.
Wernert received a bachelor’s degree from Bowling Green State University in Ohio and is certified in nonprofit management from the University of Washington.
Here she will be overseeing 32 employees and a group of volunteers.
Wernert, already charmed by the town, is moving here with her “toothless” chihuahua, Billy Bob, officials said.
