Eight new birds, primarily geese and pheasants, arrived in the large enclosure at Pioneer Park Aviary over the weekend from an aviary in Spokane.
The birds were bought with $5,000 in donations from the community after several birds were killed in May during a series of break-ins at the Aviary.
Donations of just over $30,000 have been committed to the operation since then, including support through Friends of the Pioneer Park Aviary and a donation of $24,000 from Walla Walla native, businessman and philanthropist Mike Murr and his wife, Eva Murr.
Security cameras have been installed on the exterior of the aviary, and security lighting is now set up to try and prevent future criminal activity at the site.
Recent new arrivals to the bird habitat include a pair of red-breasted geese, with white cheek lines, red cheeks and a red breast. They are brown, russet-colored, black and white.
The new pair of barnacle geese are grey and white with a black neck.
A new common shelduck was brought in and has taken a liking to the lone male in the Aviary. A Temminck’s tragopan hen was also purchased for a lone male.
A pair of Szechuan white-eared pheasants can be found in a smaller enclosure nearby, but they are still timid are are getting used to their environment, staff said.
Aviary caretaker Becky Donley, who found the birds on a Facebook page, picked them up from Spokane and said she brought back more than she was expecting.
“I used to have a blue eared pheasant here, but she passed away earlier this spring, and I had been trolling the pages looking for a replacement and just could never find anything,” Donley said.
“So when he said he had a pair of eared pheasants who weren’t blues but the whites, I was like, ‘I’ll take them, I’ll take them.’”
“I was able to replace the white peafowl,” she said. “I am still on the hunt for a paradise shelduck hen.”
One of the last hens who hatched from the eggs of a peafowl killed this spring was released into the main enclosure, Donley said.
The city-owned Pioneer Park Aviary hosts about 200 birds of between 30-35 species and about a month ago also became home to a tortoise 8-9 years old, donated by a community member.
The tortoise will be visible in the Aviary until the winter weather sets in.