National Night Out Emergency Services Parade will wend through neighborhoods in and around Walla Walla and College Place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.
The annual event connecting law enforcement and neighborhoods has been modified to a parade for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
People can sign up by July 16 to have the procession pass through their neighborhood. Visit ubne.ws/paradetour to sign up.
Participants who sign up for the optional Yard Decorating Contest will be eligible to win $100 in coupons from Domino's Pizza. The parade route and approximate schedule will be posted on the city website by July 29 at ubne.ws/parade.