National Night Out Parade

An antique Division of Prisons fire truck leads the National Night Out parade along Alvarado Terrace in October 2020. The procession lasted more than three hours through the city as emergency vehicles followed a map through the neighborhoods where residents signed up to be on the route.

 U-B photo by GREG LEHMAN

National Night Out Emergency Services Parade will wend through neighborhoods in and around Walla Walla and College Place 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday, July 31.

The annual event connecting law enforcement and neighborhoods has been modified to a parade for the second year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

People can sign up by July 16 to have the procession pass through their neighborhood. Visit ubne.ws/paradetour to sign up.

Participants who sign up for the optional Yard Decorating Contest will be eligible to win $100 in coupons from Domino's Pizza. The parade route and approximate schedule will be posted on the city website by July 29 at ubne.ws/parade.

 

