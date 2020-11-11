Ed Bloom signed up for the U.S. Navy at age 16, joining just before the nation got involved in the Vietnam War.
By 1962 he was 17 and on his way to boot camp and then photography school in Florida, quickly working his way to become an aerial combat photographer.
He did two western Pacific cruises on the aircraft carrier USS Bennington from 1963 to 1966.
He was called a “flight skin,” always in the air taking shots out of a helicopter, strapped in, shooting photos.
He took photos for intelligence teams to analyze for information and documentation on where troops were positioned, where fuel stations located along rivers, and for planning strategy.
“It helped the guys on the ground know who they were fighting, Bloom said. “ ... It gave them information on what was going on.
“Document it and get out. That’s what we were supposed to do.”
Like many military veterans, Bloom, now a retired Walla Walla firefighter, celebrates Veterans Day and its honoring of those who have served the U.S. in war and peace.
“Veterans Day is really important just to remind people that before they were even born, there were people fighting wars to give us our freedom,” he said. “We have a lot of freedoms here, and a lot more than a lot of countries, and veterans are the ones who have helped get that for us.”
Bloom, though not on the ground or in the air fighting, still faced near-death experiences. Many times he was shot at while sitting on the edge of a helicopter, door open, taking photos.
“I am just one of the lucky ones that never got hit,” he said.
Stateside duty also came with its perils.
Once, a photographer first class, outranking Bloom's third-class status, switched helicopters with Bloom on a rescue mission during flooding in Eureka, California.
“I’m sitting on a helicopter ready to go for rescue," he recalled, "but we’re going to go and take a bunch of water, blankets and supplies to some lodge on the top of a mountain, and then we're going to bring down some people who needed medical help.”
When the senior photographer switched helicopters, he and Bloom did not switch their names on the crew list.
“His helicopter hit a guy wire across the canyon and crashed and hit that raging river, and they were all gone,” he said. “They never did find any of them.”
His family was called and told he was missing while he was rescuing a girl from the flood.
In another incident, he faced the choice of either jumping into a sea of sharks to swim to a raft to be rescued, or remain on a helicopter that was failing mechanically. He survived by staying onboard.
Bloom is proud of the work he did, his favorite photo being one of a fighter jet. While his helicopter was going about 240 mph and the jet about 500 mph, he captured the fighter in motion with Japan's snowcapped Mount Fuji in the background.
He said being a photographer was a job where he could see all the action without having to be on the ground in the mud fighting.
“When we went to Vietnam, the guys on the ship never saw any action," Bloom said. "I saw all the action. I saw the shooting. I saw the convoys on the ground.
"I carried a gun, but I never had to use it. I was just lucky.”
He got to travel to Hawaii, the Philippines, China and elsewhere in Asia, he said. He visited Bangkok, Indonesia, and flew around active volcanoes, taking photos of boiling lava.
The ship had a full photo lab, and he was in charge of developing film negatives. All of his photos were in black and white.
He said one of his biggest mistakes in life was not going on another Navy cruise to Australia and New Zealand, while being promoted and on a ship with a color lab.
After his service he worked a few different jobs before landing a position at the Washington State Penitentiary. He quickly moved on to be a Walla Walla police officer for about seven years, then found his way to his career as a firefighter.
He worked his way up to lieutenant with the Walla Walla Fire Department. After 20 years with the department, he retired in 1998.
Now he and wife of 50 years Susie continue their adventures and look back at days of riding horses on trails, riding motorcycles, camping and more.
They have two sons, Bill and Jon, an Army veteran who served in Iraq. The Bloom family tree also is filled with many who served in the military.